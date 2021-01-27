Sport

A Tokyo Olympics organiser thinks it’s all up to Joe Biden

The International Olympic Committee, however, says Haruyuki Takahashi doesn’t know what he's talking about

27 January 2021 - 14:13 Jack Tarrant
The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV
The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV

Tokyo — Whether the beleaguered Tokyo Olympics begin as planned this July could come down to support from the US and its new president, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) quoted Tokyo organising committee member Haruyuki Takahashi as saying in an interview.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese organisers have been increasingly bullish in recent weeks about the prospect of holding the postponed Games, despite dwindling public support and rising coronavirus cases

However, Takahashi thinks the Games’ future could depend on the support of US President Joe Biden, the article said.

“Mr Biden is dealing with a tough situation with the coronavirus,” Takahashi told the WSJ in the article published on Wednesday. “But if he makes a positive statement about the Olympics going ahead, we’d gain strong momentum.”

“It’s up to the US. I hate to say it, but [IOC president] Thomas Bach and the IOC are not the ones that are able to make the decision about the Games,” he said. “They don’t have that level of leadership.”

Biden hasn’t spoken publicly about the Olympics since becoming president last week. The US brings the largest contingent of athletes to any Olympics and also provides the IOC with its most lucrative television deal.

In response to Takahashi’s comments, the IOC told the WSJ “his comments are obsolete”. 

“It is regrettable that Mr Takahashi does not know the facts,” said the IOC statement. “First, It is the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) that decides about the US Olympic and Paralympic team. Second, the USOPC has never left a doubt about their participation”

The USOPC wrote on Twitter last week that they had not received any information suggesting the Games would not happen as planned.

Takahashi, a former executive at the advertising agency Dentsu, was paid $8.2m by the committee that spearheaded Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Games, according to financial records. He has acknowledged receiving the payment but denied any impropriety.

After his involvement in Tokyo’s successful campaign, Takahashi was named to the board of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee.

Reuters

Japan refuses to budge on Tokyo Olympics

Government and organising committee deny reports the Games in July will be cancelled
5 days ago

Olympic swimming star charged over Capitol Hill riot

Videos posted online show gold medal-winning Klete Keller standing in the Rotunda during last week’s assault
1 week ago

Tokyo Olympics organisers expect to secure all venues for 2021 Games — reports

The committee spokesperson has dismissed the claims and says nothing has been announced
6 months ago

