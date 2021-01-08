Sport

Safa suspends all amateur football again

08 January 2021 - 15:38 Marc Strydom
Picture: 123RF/SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF/SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

The South African Football Association (Safa) has suspended all amateur football again due to the rapidly escalating number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Netball SA also announced it was suspending all activities.

Safa said in a statement on Friday that the suspension will be reviewed at the end of January.

“[Safa] has suspended‚ with immediate effect‚ all non-professional football in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 infections‚” according to the statement.

“The suspension includes training sessions‚ courses‚ workshops and all matches. The matter will be reviewed by January 31  2021 when the association will make further risk assessments and advice.

“This extraordinary step is taken in the interest of safety of players‚ technical staff‚ administrators‚ match officials‚ the media and all other personnel involved in the organisation and staging of matches and other football events.

“Professional football will continue under the measures already being implemented by our special member‚ the National Soccer League [NSL‚ of which the Premier Soccer League is the trading name].

“This must however be done in compliance with the applicable protocols of Government’s Risk Adjusted Strategy of the Disaster Management Act with respect to the curfew and closure of venues, and as it is further explained in the directives issued by the minister of sport‚ arts and culture.”

The PSL‚ encompassing the top-flight DStv Premiership and second-tier GladAfrica Championship‚ constitute professional football in SA and are not affected by the suspension.

PSL teams operate under stringent quarantining and sanitisation provisions in compliance with government restrictions on professional sport‚ including games played in closed stadiums.

All leagues below that‚ including the third-tier ABC Motsepe League and fourth-tier SAB League‚ are suspended.

