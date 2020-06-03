This day in history ... Roberto Carlos shows the world how to take a free kick

June 3 1995: France’s Emile Ntamack scores a last-minute, game-winning try against Scotland during their Rugby World Cup clash at Loftus Versfeld.

Ntamack’s try, coupled with five penalties from Thierry Lecroix, lifted France to a 22-19 victory. They topped their group and beat Ireland in the quarterfinals but had to settle for third place after losing to SA in the semis.

Ntamack won 46 caps between 1994 and 2000 and was part of France’s grand slam-winning side in 1997. He retired in 2004.

June 3 1997: Brazil defender Roberto Carlos scores a stunning free kick in a 1-1 draw with hosts France in Lyon. He gave Brazil the lead in the 21st minute when he scored from 35m, putting such a swerve on the ball with the outside of his left foot that it bent to the right around the French four-man wall and curled in off the post.

It was his second goal for Brazil in 30 internationals and is among his most memorable. “I always practise, every day. I prefer to kick with the outside of my foot. There’s no secret, it’s [a question of] concentration,” he said.

June 3 2001: Australian Karrie Webb wins the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles Golf Club in Southern Pines. Webb, the defending champion, carded a seven-under-par 273, finishing eight strokes ahead of South Korean Pak Se for the biggest victory margin in 21 years. With the win, Webb became the seventh player to lift back-to-back US Women’s Open titles.

June 3 2007: Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi wins the Italian Grand Prix at the Mugello Circuit for the sixth straight year. The seven-times world champion was slow off the start line, but after hitting the front on the ninth lap he gradually eased away from his rivals, finishing over 3sec ahead of second-placed Daniel Pedrosa.

The win meant Rossi equalled Australian Mick Doohan’s record of six Italian Grand Prix victories before making it his own the following year when he won the race for a seventh time.

June 3 2012: Tiger Woods scores a birdie on the 16th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. After a slow start, Woods produced a stunning turnaround, birdieing three of his last four holes to overcome a two-stroke deficit and claim a two-shot victory over Rory Sabbatini.

Woods tied Jack Nicklaus on 73 PGA Tour wins before surpassing him by winning the AT&T National a month later.

June 3 2013: Brazilian forward Neymar completes his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013 for €48.6m. Neymar spent four years at Barca, winning nine trophies, including two La Liga titles and one Champions League crown.

He scored 105 goals in all competitions and was part of Barca’s MSN attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He went on to join Paris St Germain in 2017 for a world-record transfer fee worth €222m.

June 3 2015: Novak Djokovic beat Rafa Nadal 7-5 6-3 6-1 in the French Open quarterfinals at Roland Garros in Paris, handing him only his second defeat in 11 years on the Paris clay. Nadal’s only previous loss was against Sweden’s Robin Soderling in 2009.

Serbian Djokovic went on to beat Britain’s Andy Murray in the semifinals before losing to Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the final. He redeemed himself by winning the tournament the following year, beating Murray in the title clash.

June 3 2017: Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo scores two goals in Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League final at Cardiff. Ronaldo became the first player to score in three Champions League finals after finding the net in the 2008 and 2014 title clashes — as Madrid won their 12th crown in Europe’s elite club competition.

Casemiro and Marco Asensio scored the other two goals for Madrid, while Mario Mandzukic netted for Juve.

