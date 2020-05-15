Sport

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Covid-19 and sport: the ball is in the government’s court

Business Day TV talks to a panel of experts about the financial effect of the pandemic on the sports industry

15 May 2020 - 14:59 Busines Day TV
An empty Loftus Stadium pitch on a rainy day. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DUIF DU TOIT
An empty Loftus Stadium pitch on a rainy day. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DUIF DU TOIT

The biggest coronavirus-induced hole in many South Africans’ lives right now is undoubtedly sport. A whopping 83.7% of sports federations surveyed by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) believe they won’t survive longer than six months under the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

What is the state of play for sport to resume in SA and what is the financial effect of having clubs and codes closed for months on end?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Mark Alexander president of SA Rugby; Jacques Faul, acting CEO of Cricket SA; Marissa Langeni, CEO of SA Hockey; and Richard Glover CEO of Tennis SA.

SA’s sports bodies in danger of collapse, survey finds

More than half will have to close shop if the lockdown lasts three months longer, with worse prospects for a longer shutdown
Sport
2 days ago

‘Ghost games’ kick off in Germany

Bundesliga football resumes with cardboard cutout fans in the stands
Sport
1 day ago

Rugby teams expect to hang on to their top players

Pay cuts and uncertainty about resumption in play due to pandemic look unlikely to lead to an exodus
Sport
1 day ago

Faf du Plessis proposes a strategy to save the T20 World Cup

Competition can take place if players are quarantined before and after the event, former skipper says
Sport
1 day ago

JOHN COCKAYNE: Oh for the paraphernalia of the good oil’ days, gone the way of the dodo

While some of it makes for warm memories, much was justifiably left behind on golf's rubbish heap
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Adios amigo: F1 drivers in a merry-go-round
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Exposure worry for Investec if Derby goes behind ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Lewis Hamilton in the pound seats
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Disappointment all round as Comrades is cancelled
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Rory McIlroy aiming at opening three PGA ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

‘Ghost games’ kick off in Germany

Sport / Soccer

Disappointment all round as Comrades is cancelled

Sport / Other Sport

Beijing in quandary over six months between Olympics

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.