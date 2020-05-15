WATCH: Covid-19 and sport: the ball is in the government’s court

The biggest coronavirus-induced hole in many South Africans’ lives right now is undoubtedly sport. A whopping 83.7% of sports federations surveyed by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) believe they won’t survive longer than six months under the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

What is the state of play for sport to resume in SA and what is the financial effect of having clubs and codes closed for months on end?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Mark Alexander president of SA Rugby; Jacques Faul, acting CEO of Cricket SA; Marissa Langeni, CEO of SA Hockey; and Richard Glover CEO of Tennis SA.