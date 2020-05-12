This day in history: Michael Schumacher scoops a controversial win in 2002

Bengaluru — A jeering crowd at the May 12 2002 Austrian Grand Prix showed its discontent when Ferrari ordered Rubens Barrichello to make way for Michael Schumacher to win by mere metres.

May 12 1996: Switzerland’s 15-year-old Martina Hingis loses to Spain’s Conchita Martinez in the final of the Italian Open.

It was a record fourth consecutive title in the tournament for world No 3 Martinez, who crushed Hingis’s dreams of becoming its youngest winner.

“It wasn’t backhands and forehands. My head was the biggest problem. I just couldn’t keep concentration … I was already in the final and was happy with that,” said Hingis, bidding for her first title since turning professional in 1994.

May 12 1998: World 100m champion Marion Jones crosses the finish line ahead of Savatheda Fynes of the Bahamas and Li Xuemei of China to win at a meet in Chengdu in China’s Sichuan province.

Jones set a personal best of 10.71 sec before a packed stadium, bettering her previous best of 10.76 set at the 1997 Athens world championships.

May 12 1999: Parma goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates after his team scored a second goal during the Uefa Cup final against Olympique de Marseille in the first European clash on Russian soil.

Parma won the tournament for the second time in five seasons, crushing a Marseille side weakened by suspensions and injuries 3-0 at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Goals from Hernan Crespo, Paolo Vanoli and Enrico Chiesa maintained the domination of Serie A clubs in the competition, with an eighth Italian success in 11 seasons since 1989.

May 12 2012: Fenerbahce supporters clash with riot police after their team’s Turkish Super League encounter against arch-rivals Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul.

Galatasaray won the title for the 18th time after a 0-0 draw at Fenerbahce before home fans clashed with police, who had to use pepper spray to disperse the crowd as players fled to the locker rooms.

Trouble continued outside the venue with supporters pelting a police vehicle with stones, while local media reported that a 28-year-old man wearing a Galatasaray shirt was stabbed in the abdomen elsewhere in the country.

May 12 2013: Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso of Spain celebrates holding his national flag after winning the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya.

It was Alonso’s first win in Barcelona since 2006 and he beat Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen of Lotus into second place, with Brazilian Felipe Massa third in the other Ferrari. The victory was the two-times champion Alonso’s final triumph in Formula One.

May 12 2018: Hamburg fans let off flares and throw smoke bombs onto the pitch as riot police watch on at the end of the German Bundesliga clash with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Home fans were upset that former European champions Hamburg were set to be relegated for the first time, bringing an end to their record uninterrupted top-flight run since the Bundesliga began in 1963.

VFL Wolfsburg’s 4-1 victory over bottom club Cologne meant Hamburg’s 2-1 victory on the day, which was interrupted for 15 minutes due to crowd trouble in stoppage time, was in vain.

May 12 2018: Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova celebrates with the trophy after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 6-3 in the final of the Madrid Open to become the first player to win the title for a third time.

Twice-Wimbledon winner Kvitova was forced out of action for more than five months the previous year after her racquet hand was stabbed by a burglar who broke into her apartment in December 2016. She returned with a vengeance in 2018, winning titles in St Petersburg, Doha and Prague before making history in Madrid.

May 12 2019: Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy as they celebrate defending the Premier League title after a 4-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion.

City, who had clinched the League Cup earlier in the season, completed a domestic treble by winning the FA Cup final 6-0 against Watford the next weekend to become the first English team to achieve the feat.

Belgian defender Kompany, who guided City to four league titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups, left Pep Guardiola’s team at the end of the campaign to join Anderlecht as their player-manager.

May 12 2019: Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton roared back to the top of the world championship with a superb win as Mercedes’ record start to a season stretched to a fifth straight one-two.

The 76th win of the five-times world champion’s career, and third of the season, sent the Briton seven points clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton went on to defend his title for the second year running after winning 11 out of the 21 races in the season.

Reuters