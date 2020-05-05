Sport

Major cycling races Giro and Vuelta overlap in revised calendar

The Tour de France, the most prestigious race of them all, is pushed back two months to August 29

05 May 2020 - 17:53 Agency Staff
Life cycle: Slovenian Jan Polanc led almost from start to finish to claim victory in the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on top of Sicily’s Mount Etna on Tuesday. Picture: AFP PHOTO
Life cycle: Slovenian Jan Polanc led almost from start to finish to claim victory in the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on top of Sicily’s Mount Etna on Tuesday. Picture: AFP PHOTO

Paris - A revised cycling calendar from the International Cycling Union (UCI) on Tuesday revealed that the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana will overlap by six days, while there was also a brand-new women’s version of the sport’s toughest one-day race.

The “Hell of the north” Paris-Roubaix has been fixed for October 25, with the first women’s version of the gruelling, mud-splattered slog on cobbled mining roads.

The race is epic in its length, with swathes of riders not making it to the finish line, and it is a key date for sports fans in France.

Two other top one-day races, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Tour of Flanders, already had women’s dates and were rescheduled for men and women for October 4 and October 18 respectively.

Cycling’s most prestigious race, the Tour de France, was pushed back two months to August 29, with the world road race championships at Aigle in Switzerland to start on September 20.

The UCI also announced new dates for the two other Grand Tours on Tuesday, with the Giro to start in Budapest on October 3 and finish in Rome on October 25 and the Vuelta to be run between October 20 and November 8.

The UCI World Tour restarts in Italy on August 1 with the Strade Bianche followed a week later by the longest race on the circuit, the Milan-San Remo.

The first major race in France will be a shortened five-day version of the Criterium de Dauphine starting on Wednesday, August 12.

AFP

Froome makes most of Tour de France delay

Four-time winner says he is training as if the Tour will go ahead in 2020
Sport
1 week ago

SA cyclists upbeat about Tour de France reschedule

The race will follow the same route that was announced in October, beginning in Nice in the south and ending, as always, in Paris
Sport
2 weeks ago

Chris Froome set for return at UAE Tour in February

Star cyclist plans first race after recovering from horrific crash
Sport
3 months ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Future looks good for SA’s sole World Tour team

Sport

Nic Dlamini’s long ride from township to grand tour

Sport / Other Sport

Caleb Ewan takes his first Tour de France stage victory

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.