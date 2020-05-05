Major cycling races Giro and Vuelta overlap in revised calendar

Paris - A revised cycling calendar from the International Cycling Union (UCI) on Tuesday revealed that the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana will overlap by six days, while there was also a brand-new women’s version of the sport’s toughest one-day race.

The “Hell of the north” Paris-Roubaix has been fixed for October 25, with the first women’s version of the gruelling, mud-splattered slog on cobbled mining roads.

The race is epic in its length, with swathes of riders not making it to the finish line, and it is a key date for sports fans in France.

Two other top one-day races, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Tour of Flanders, already had women’s dates and were rescheduled for men and women for October 4 and October 18 respectively.

Cycling’s most prestigious race, the Tour de France, was pushed back two months to August 29, with the world road race championships at Aigle in Switzerland to start on September 20.

The UCI also announced new dates for the two other Grand Tours on Tuesday, with the Giro to start in Budapest on October 3 and finish in Rome on October 25 and the Vuelta to be run between October 20 and November 8.

The UCI World Tour restarts in Italy on August 1 with the Strade Bianche followed a week later by the longest race on the circuit, the Milan-San Remo.

The first major race in France will be a shortened five-day version of the Criterium de Dauphine starting on Wednesday, August 12.

AFP