Blow for youngsters dreaming of being jockeys

If you’re 15 years old and have your sights set on a career as a jockey and following in the footsteps of champion Lyle Hewitson and S’manga Khumalo, the coronavirus has stopped you in your tracks. The SA Jockeys Academy has suspended interviews for the 2021 intake.

This is a huge setback for many youngsters, but SA Jockeys Academy riding master Robert Moore says this is due to the virus.

“We had originally scheduled recruitment interviews for March 28, but were not able to go through with them because of the virus,” said Moore.

The institution is the only one in SA that offers youth an academic and practical apprentice programme to qualify as a professional jockey.

The course averages five years and applicants can begin their apprenticeship in the year they turn 16. It offers grade 10, 11 and 12.

Academy graduates have gone on to become household names as well as excel overseas — notably in Hong Kong. Some who spring to mind are Basil Marcus, Muis Roberts, Dougie Whyte, Jeff Lloyd, Felix Coetzee, Anthony Delpech, Robbie Fradd and Piere Strydom.

Over the past three decades SA Academy graduates have taken Hong Kong by storm, earning money beyond their wildest dreams and enjoying grade 1 glory in front of packed stands.

Bartie Leisher started the ball rolling when winning the 1987/88 Hong Kong championship and he was quickly followed by Marcus whose first of many titles came in the 1991/92 campaign.

Fradd, now riding in Australia, won the Hong Kong title in the 1999/2000 season before Durban-born Whyte began his monopoly of the former British colony with 13 consecutive championships.

As recently as last Sunday, a graduate of the academy, Mauritius-born Karis Teetan, made headlines in the South China Morning Post when winning three races on the Sha-Tin card which included four grade 1 events.

Teetan secured a big cheque when taking the grade 1 Champion Sprint on seven-year-old Mr Stunning. He told reporters: “This horse has been so good to me and I stuck with him. I told the owner he felt like a youngster. I had to warm him up a bit today, but we found a great position and he shot through the gap.”