This day in history: England fail to qualify for World Cup

April 28 1993: Netherlands and England draw 2-2 in their World Cup qualifier in London.

England dominated the contest and led 2-0 through goals by John Barnes and skipper David Platt, but the Dutch came back to snatch a draw in the final minutes.

First, Dennis Bergkamp ran on to a perfectly flighted long ball and flicked a volley into the net. With five minutes remaining, winger Marc Overmars outpaced Des Walker to win a penalty, which Peter van Vossen converted.

Graham Taylor’s England failed to qualify for the tournament in the US while the Dutch reached the quarterfinals.

April 28 1995: Spain’s Seve Ballesteros and teammate Jose Maria Olazabal won the Paris Golf pairs tournament at Saint-Cloud, outside the French capital.

Five-times Major champion Ballesteros captured a record 50th title on the European Tour the following month when he triumphed at the Spanish Open. He died of brain cancer in 2011 aged 54.

April 28 1996: Jean Alesi of Benetton-Renault crashes into the Tyrrell-Yamaha of Finn Mika Salo in the European Grand Prix at the Nurburgring in Germany.

Frenchman Alesi, who struggled with brake problems, retired from the race on the opening lap after failing to recover while Salo finished in 10th place but was disqualified after his car was found to be underweight.

Williams-Renault driver Jacques Villeneuve won the race for his first victory in Formula One, ahead of Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher and McLaren-Mercedes’ David Coulthard.

April 28 1996: Manchester United take a major stride towards reclaiming their Premier League crown with a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.