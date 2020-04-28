This day in history: England fail to qualify for World Cup
Dutch reach quarterfinals after 2-2 draw with England and Spain’s Alberto Contador wins third stage of Tour de Romandie
April 28 1993: Netherlands and England draw 2-2 in their World Cup qualifier in London.
England dominated the contest and led 2-0 through goals by John Barnes and skipper David Platt, but the Dutch came back to snatch a draw in the final minutes.
First, Dennis Bergkamp ran on to a perfectly flighted long ball and flicked a volley into the net. With five minutes remaining, winger Marc Overmars outpaced Des Walker to win a penalty, which Peter van Vossen converted.
Graham Taylor’s England failed to qualify for the tournament in the US while the Dutch reached the quarterfinals.
April 28 1995: Spain’s Seve Ballesteros and teammate Jose Maria Olazabal won the Paris Golf pairs tournament at Saint-Cloud, outside the French capital.
Five-times Major champion Ballesteros captured a record 50th title on the European Tour the following month when he triumphed at the Spanish Open. He died of brain cancer in 2011 aged 54.
April 28 1996: Jean Alesi of Benetton-Renault crashes into the Tyrrell-Yamaha of Finn Mika Salo in the European Grand Prix at the Nurburgring in Germany.
Frenchman Alesi, who struggled with brake problems, retired from the race on the opening lap after failing to recover while Salo finished in 10th place but was disqualified after his car was found to be underweight.
Williams-Renault driver Jacques Villeneuve won the race for his first victory in Formula One, ahead of Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher and McLaren-Mercedes’ David Coulthard.
April 28 1996: Manchester United take a major stride towards reclaiming their Premier League crown with a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.
David Beckham scored two goals, while Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Frenchman Eric Cantona also got on the scoresheet.
United went on to lift the title and also won the FA Cup trophy to become the first English team to achieve the double twice. They did so again in the 1998-1999 campaign.
April 28 2006: Spain’s Alberto Contador wins the 165km third stage of the Tour de Romandie from Biel to Leysin in the northwest of Switzerland.
The Liberty Seguros rider attacked alone on the climb to Leysin and finished 24 sec ahead of compatriot Alejandro Valverde and Australia’s Cadel Evans for the overall lead.
But Davitamon rider Evans snatched the overall victory in the event winning the final 20.4km time trial. Contador was second overall, 27 sec behind.
April 28 2007: Striker Wayne Rooney scores the third goal for Manchester United in a Premier League match at Goodison Park, much to the displeasure of the supporters of Everton, his former team.
United stormed back from going two goals down to win 4-2 with strikes from Rooney, John O’Shea, Phil Neville and Chris Eagles and went five points clear of Chelsea in the title race after the London side were held 2-2 by Bolton Wanderers.
United held firm in the next three games to claim a ninth Premier League title in 15 years and their 16th English crown overall.
April 28 2007: Australia celebrate their victory over Sri Lanka in the World Cup cricket final in Bridgetown, Barbados.
It was Australia’s fourth World Cup title overall and third in succession and was achieved thanks to a brilliant 149 off 104 balls by wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist, which propelled his team to 281/4 in 38 overs in a rain-shortened final.
Sri Lanka managed 215/8 in 36 overs, handing Ricky Ponting’s side a 53-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method.
April 28 2013: Russian top seed and defending champion Maria Sharapova beats China’s Li Na in the final of the Stuttgart Grand Prix.
Sharapova, who had been stunned by Li in the semifinals of the Australian Open earlier in the year, gained revenge with a 6-4 6-3 victory to capture the 29th title of her career. She withdrew from that year’s US Open due to a shoulder injury that prematurely ended her season.
April 28 2018: Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas nets the winner, his 50th Premier League goal, in Chelsea's a 1-0 Premier League win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who guided the team to the Premier League title the previous season, helped them seal an FA Cup crown in the 2017-2018 campaign before the Italian was sacked in July.
Reuters