Four disqualified candidates have won their appeal and will be allowed to stand in the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) elections‚ Athletics SA says.

Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana‚ Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane‚ Free State rugby president Jerry Segwaba and Northern Cape Sports Confederation head Farrell Moses were given the thumbs up after winning their appeals.

Arbitrator Nazeer Cassim released his findings in which he ruled that Skhosana’s nomination was valid and he is eligible to contest for a position as a board member of Sascoc‚ Athletics SA said in a statement‚ adding that Moses‚ Molokwane and Segwaba had been successful too.

Skhosana is a co-opted member of the Sascoc board on which he is acting president, while incumbent Barry Hendricks is suspended pending the outcome of investigations.

The 2020 ballot was scheduled to be held on March 28‚ but was postponed indefinitely because of the Covid-19 pandemic.