Disqualified candidates win right to stand in Sascoc election

Call made for a special general meeting to possibly dismiss the organisation's executive

27 April 2020 - 18:30 David Isaacson
President of Netball SA Cecilia Molokwane. Picture: REG CADECOTT/GALLO IMAGES
Four disqualified candidates have won their appeal and will be allowed to stand in the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) elections‚ Athletics SA says.

Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana‚ Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane‚ Free State rugby president Jerry Segwaba and Northern Cape Sports Confederation head Farrell Moses were given the thumbs up after winning their appeals.

Arbitrator Nazeer Cassim released his findings in which he ruled that Skhosana’s nomination was valid and he is eligible to contest for a position as a board member of Sascoc‚ Athletics SA said in a statement‚ adding that Moses‚ Molokwane and Segwaba had been successful too.

Skhosana is a co-opted member of the Sascoc board on which he is acting president, while incumbent Barry Hendricks is suspended pending the outcome of investigations.

The 2020 ballot was scheduled to be held on March 28‚ but was postponed indefinitely because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sascoc board‚ however‚ has come under fire for various reasons‚ including allegations that they are conflicted‚ and could soon face a vote of no confidence. A call has gone out proposing a special general meeting for federations to boot out the executive and replace it with a team of administrators.

“Athletics SA trusts that Skhosana‚ who is currently acting president at Sascoc‚ will be allowed to demonstrate his leadership capabilities as he has done with Athletics SA and bring much needed unity to that organisation‚ especially in the face of certain members calling for a [special general meeting] to remove the current board‚ so that harmonious elections can be held at the earliest convenient time,” Athletics SA said.

“Athletics SA calls on all federations to support the current Sascoc board pending the elections as this ruling will now allow the Sascoc council to decide who should lead it by popular vote.”

Federations had already demanded that Sascoc stop wasting money on legal issues and simply allow all disqualified candidates to stand.

There is a feeling that board members‚ most of whom are nominees‚ are conflicted when deciding issues about the elections.

Sport
Sport
Opinion
Sport
