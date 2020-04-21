This day in history ... Rahman stuns world champion Lewis in Brakpan
Fight dubbed ‘Thunder in Africa’ goes to little-known American challenger with a knockout victory
Bengaluru — Sporting highlights on this day include Lennox Lewis losing his world heavyweight title in a shock defeat to little-known Hasim Rahman in Brakpan.
April 22 2000: Laila Ali, the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, beats Kristina King, who retires in the fourth round of their super-middleweight fight at Tian He coliseum in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.
The bout was China’s first major boxing event in 50 years since the founding of the People’s Republic. During her unbeaten career, Laila Ali held the WBC, WIBA, IWBF and IBA women’s super-middleweight titles and the IWBF light-heavyweight title. She retired in 2007.
April 22 2000: West Ham United’s Paolo Di Canio scores two goals in a 5-0 Premier League victory over Coventry City.
Michael Carrick opened the scoring for West Ham in the seventh minute and Javier Margas added a second. Di Canio scored in the 48th and 67th minutes before Frederic Kanoute completed the rout.
Di Canio scored a personal best of 17 goals in all competitions in the 1999-2000 season.
April 22 2000: Fans sit under umbrellas as they watch the qualifying session for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Some supporters were turned away after rain led to waterlogged car parks at the venue.
Silverstone came under criticism when the event, usually held in July but moved that year to the Easter holiday weekend, was marred by showers during free practice and qualifying.
The race took place in dry conditions, with David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen securing a one-two finish for McLaren-Mercedes.
April 22 2001: Gustavo Kuerten of Brazil kisses the trophy after beating Icham Arazi of Morocco in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco.
Kuerten beat Arazi 6-3 6-2 6-4. The former world No 1 had a memorable clay-court season, also winning titles in Buenos Aires, Acapulco, Stuttgart and at the French Open, as well as finishing runner-up in Rome.
He claimed his sixth title of the season on the hard courts of the Cincinnati Masters.
April 22 2001: World heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis is counted out after being knocked out by little-known American challenger Hasim Rahman during their world title bout in Brakpan, SA.
Rahman won the fight — dubbed “Thunder in Africa” — in the fifth round. Lewis, however, regained the WBC and IBF titles by knocking out Rahman in four rounds in a rematch in Las Vegas on November 17.
April 22 2009: Italy’s Davide Rebellin celebrates after winning the Fleche Wallonne cycling race in Huy, Belgium for the third time. The 37-year-old Serramenti Diquigiovanni rider finished ahead of Luxembourg’s Andy Schleck and compatriot Damiano Cunego.
In November, Rebellin was ordered by the Italian Olympic Committee to return the silver medal he won in road cycling at the 2008 Beijing Olympics after a positive test for the banned blood-booster CERA.
Rebellin appealed against the decision, complaining about the validity of testing procedures, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against him.
April 22 2012: Rafa Nadal wins the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco for the eighth time running. Nadal crushed Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-1 in the final to extend his dominance in the clay-court tournament.
The Spaniard, however, was shocked 6-2 7-6(1) by Djokovic in the final the after year.
April 22 2015: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and teammate Patrice Evra challenge Monaco’s Aymen Abdennour during the quarterfinal second leg of their Champions League match at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.
Juventus reached the Champions League semifinals after a goalless draw with Monaco. They advanced with a 1-0 aggregate victory thanks to Arturo Vidal’s penalty in the first leg.
The Italian side, who pipped Real Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, were beaten 3-1 in the final as Barcelona claimed their fifth Champions League title.
April 22 2018: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s penultimate home league game ends with a crushing 4-1 win over West Ham United, the Gunners scoring three goals in the final eight minutes.
The Frenchman left Arsenal at the end of the 2017/2018 season after 22 years at the club where he won three league titles and a record seven FA Cups.
April 22 2018: Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning her singles match against Germany’s Angelique Kerber 6-2 6-2 in Stuttgart to send her country into the Fed Cup World Group final.
Kvitova’s win made it 3-1 to the Czechs, who won the tie 4-1. They completed a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the US in the final for their sixth title in eight years.
The Czechs were without their two top players — Kvitova (sick) and Karolina Pliskova (injured) — against a US team who were defending champions but also missing key players.
