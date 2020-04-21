This day in history ... Rahman stuns world champion Lewis in Brakpan

The race took place in dry conditions, with David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen securing a one-two finish for McLaren-Mercedes.

April 22 2001: Gustavo Kuerten of Brazil kisses the trophy after beating Icham Arazi of Morocco in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco.

Kuerten beat Arazi 6-3 6-2 6-4. The former world No 1 had a memorable clay-court season, also winning titles in Buenos Aires, Acapulco, Stuttgart and at the French Open, as well as finishing runner-up in Rome.

He claimed his sixth title of the season on the hard courts of the Cincinnati Masters.

April 22 2001: World heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis is counted out after being knocked out by little-known American challenger Hasim Rahman during their world title bout in Brakpan, SA.

Rahman won the fight — dubbed “Thunder in Africa” — in the fifth round. Lewis, however, regained the WBC and IBF titles by knocking out Rahman in four rounds in a rematch in Las Vegas on November 17.

April 22 2009: Italy’s Davide Rebellin celebrates after winning the Fleche Wallonne cycling race in Huy, Belgium for the third time. The 37-year-old Serramenti Diquigiovanni rider finished ahead of Luxembourg’s Andy Schleck and compatriot Damiano Cunego.

In November, Rebellin was ordered by the Italian Olympic Committee to return the silver medal he won in road cycling at the 2008 Beijing Olympics after a positive test for the banned blood-booster CERA.

Rebellin appealed against the decision, complaining about the validity of testing procedures, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against him.

April 22 2012: Rafa Nadal wins the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco for the eighth time running. Nadal crushed Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-1 in the final to extend his dominance in the clay-court tournament.

The Spaniard, however, was shocked 6-2 7-6(1) by Djokovic in the final the after year.

April 22 2015: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and teammate Patrice Evra challenge Monaco’s Aymen Abdennour during the quarterfinal second leg of their Champions League match at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.

Juventus reached the Champions League semifinals after a goalless draw with Monaco. They advanced with a 1-0 aggregate victory thanks to Arturo Vidal’s penalty in the first leg.

The Italian side, who pipped Real Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, were beaten 3-1 in the final as Barcelona claimed their fifth Champions League title.

April 22 2018: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s penultimate home league game ends with a crushing 4-1 win over West Ham United, the Gunners scoring three goals in the final eight minutes.

The Frenchman left Arsenal at the end of the 2017/2018 season after 22 years at the club where he won three league titles and a record seven FA Cups.

April 22 2018: Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning her singles match against Germany’s Angelique Kerber 6-2 6-2 in Stuttgart to send her country into the Fed Cup World Group final.

Kvitova’s win made it 3-1 to the Czechs, who won the tie 4-1. They completed a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the US in the final for their sixth title in eight years.

The Czechs were without their two top players — Kvitova (sick) and Karolina Pliskova (injured) — against a US team who were defending champions but also missing key players.

Reuters