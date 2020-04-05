Bangalore is burdened by title pressure, says captain Kohli

Sport

05 April 2020 - 21:23 Amlan Chakraborty
Virat Kohli. Picture: AFP/MUNIR UZ ZAMAN
New Delhi — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) need to rediscover the joy of cricket to end their Indian Premier League (IPL) title drought, captain Virat Kohli has said.

Star-studded Bangalore have reached three finals of the Twenty20 league but are one of three franchises — with Delhi and Punjab — not to have won the title.

“You go after something so badly, and it keeps running away from you,” Kohli told former England batsman and ex-RCB teammate Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram chat.

“It has just added pressure in recent years. We’ve just thought: ‘this is the season, this is the season’, and that’s blown us all over the place.

“I think we need to get that joy back,” Kohli said.

The India captain acknowledged that expectations were bound to be high from a team featuring some of the most destructive Twenty20 batsmen in cricket.

“When you have some of the biggest names to play for RCB, obviously there’s going to be much more attention on the team.

“Even with this team — myself, AB [de Villiers] and [Chris] Gayle has played recently for us as well — we’re always going to be more in focus. We’ve spoken about it,” Kohli said.

“We’ve reached three finals … but those things are irrelevant till the time you win that title.

“Even when we’ve had the best team, we’ve just not been able to do it. That’s one of our main goals. We deserve to win the title,” Kohli said.

Their bid for a maiden IPL title will have to wait though, as the start of the 2020 tournament has been put back to April 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with another postponement seemingly inevitable.

Reuters

Lewis of cricket’s ‘DLS method’ fame dies

With fellow mathematician Frank Duckworth he devised a way of adjusting targets to decide interrupted cricket matches
3 days ago

Cricket SA close to deal with Graeme Smith for full-time job

Decision expected next week on permanent post for acting director of cricket
5 days ago

Indian cricketers trolled for supporting Pakistani virus fund

Media backlash follows their calls to support victims of pandemic in rival country
4 days ago

No hint yet on who will replace Faf as Test captain

Acting director Graeme Smith says the priority is to fill the convener of selectors role
4 days ago

