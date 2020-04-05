Bangalore is burdened by title pressure, says captain Kohli

New Delhi — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) need to rediscover the joy of cricket to end their Indian Premier League (IPL) title drought, captain Virat Kohli has said.

Star-studded Bangalore have reached three finals of the Twenty20 league but are one of three franchises — with Delhi and Punjab — not to have won the title.

“You go after something so badly, and it keeps running away from you,” Kohli told former England batsman and ex-RCB teammate Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram chat.

“It has just added pressure in recent years. We’ve just thought: ‘this is the season, this is the season’, and that’s blown us all over the place.

“I think we need to get that joy back,” Kohli said.

The India captain acknowledged that expectations were bound to be high from a team featuring some of the most destructive Twenty20 batsmen in cricket.