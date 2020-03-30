Dates set for 2021 Tokyo Games

Tokyo — The postponed Olympic Games will begin on July 23 2021 and run until August 8, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee says, as the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to plan for them properly this year.

The Games were postponed last week and the delay is the first in the 124-year history of the modern Olympics. The postponement represents a huge blow for Japan, which invested $13bn in the run-up to the event, and raised $3bn from domestic sponsors.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, confirmed the new dates after he made the decision with the International Olympic Committee.

Mori said the Paralympic Games would run from August 24-September 5.

Earlier on Monday, the Games’ CEO Toshiro Muto said the committee was moving “in the direction” of honouring tickets bought for the 2020 Games at the rescheduled event, or providing refunds in case of scheduling changes.

“We want to honour the hopes of all those who purchased the tickets amid high demand,” Muto told a news conference. But it was too early to say what the additional costs of the delay would be, Muto said.

The IOC and Japanese government, after pressure from athletes and world sporting bodies, agreed last Tuesday to push back the Games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

