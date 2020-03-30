A look back at sport on this day: March 30

FOOTBALL — March 30 1994: Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel makes a trademark flying save as the hosts clinched a 1-0 victory over rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

When the teams last met at Anfield in January, Schmeichel endured a difficult evening as Liverpool clawed back from three goals down to earn a 3-3 draw. Schmeichel later revealed he was temporarily sacked by manager Alex Ferguson after a dressing room bust-up, but the Dane earned a reprieve with an assured display to keep a clean sheet at Old Trafford.

United went on to claim a Premier League and FA Cup double in the 1993/1994 campaign and only a defeat by Aston Villa in the League Cup final prevented them from winning the domestic treble.