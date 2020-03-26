New dates for Olympics will come within a month

Tokyo/Melbourne — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-August window for the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

John Coates, the IOC’s co-ordination commission chief for Tokyo, told the Yomiuri the Games would have to be held between the tennis grand slams of Wimbledon, slated to end in mid-July, and the US Open, which starts in late August.

“We want to more or less finalise the dates in four weeks’ time,” the paper quoted Coates as saying.

Coates, who is also president of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), said the summer scheduling would be dependent on avoiding clashes with the world championships for swimming (July 16-August 1) and athletics (August 6-15).

World Athletics boss Sebastian Coe has said the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, could be moved back to 2022 if necessary.

Coates told the newspaper the hope was to follow the same arrangements in 2021 that had been planned for 2020, including holding the marathon in the northern city of Sapporo instead of Tokyo to escape the heat.

The AOC confirmed the Yomiuri report’s veracity and said that Coates had “proffered a view but confirms a range of options are on the table for the IOC”.

Reuters