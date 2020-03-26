Sport

Decision still to be made on Tour de France

Sports minister says Tour may be organised without spectators

26 March 2020 - 14:22 Geert De Clercq
In this file photograph, France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey (R) seizes the fork of Tour de France from fan Didi Senft (L) during the 17th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, between Bagneres-de-Luchon and Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet, south-western France. Picture: JEFF PACHOUD / AFP
Paris — It is too soon to decide whether the Tour de France can go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic, a French sports ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

After the postponement of the Euro 2020 football Championship and the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Tour de France — due to take place in June and July — is one of the last big global sporting events that has not yet been cancelled.

“The Tour is a sports monument. It is too soon to decide. There is a time for everything. For now, we have a more urgent battle to fight. Let us focus on this mountain in front of us and then consider what’s next,” French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu wrote on Twitter.

Late on Wednesday local radio station France Bleu quoted her as saying that France may consider organising the Tour without spectators to minimise the risk of infection.

Reuters

