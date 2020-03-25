Bulls rope in Jake White as director of rugby

The Blue Bulls Company has confirmed former Springbok coach Jake White as their new director of rugby.

White‚ who led the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2007 in France‚ officially starts his duties at Loftus with immediate effect and will go on until the 2023 World Cup.

He takes over from Alan Zondagh who stepped down earlier in 2020.

White joins the Bulls from Japanese side Toyota Verblitz and arrives with the Pretoria side struggling in Super Rugby after they lost several players such as Hanro Liebenberg‚ Handré Pollard‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Jason Jenkins‚ RG Snyman and Lood de Jager.

Blue Bulls CEO Alfonso Meyer welcomed the arrival of a man who has more than four decades of coaching experience.

“We are extremely excited with Jake’s decision to join us. We know his contributions are going to improve our rugby across the board. Jake’s appointment is another step in the right direction as we endeavour to take this brand into a new era‚” said Meyer.

White said he was eager to roll up his sleeves and hit the ground running to help under pressure coach Pote Human.