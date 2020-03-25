Sport

Bulls rope in Jake White as director of rugby

Former Springboks coach takes over from Alan Zondagh until the 2023 World Cup

25 March 2020 - 16:51 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Jake White. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Jake White. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG

The Blue Bulls Company has confirmed former Springbok coach Jake White as their new director of rugby.

White‚ who led the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2007 in France‚ officially starts his duties at Loftus with immediate effect and will go on until the 2023 World Cup.

He takes over from Alan Zondagh who stepped down earlier in 2020.

White joins the Bulls from Japanese side Toyota Verblitz and arrives with the Pretoria side struggling in Super Rugby after they lost several players such as Hanro Liebenberg‚ Handré Pollard‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Jason Jenkins‚ RG Snyman and Lood de Jager.

Blue Bulls CEO Alfonso Meyer welcomed the arrival of a man who has more than four decades of coaching experience.

“We are extremely excited with Jake’s decision to join us. We know his contributions are going to improve our rugby across the board. Jake’s appointment is another step in the right direction as we endeavour to take this brand into a new era‚” said Meyer.

White said he was eager to roll up his sleeves and hit the ground running to help under pressure coach Pote Human.

“The Bulls brand has always been a powerhouse in rugby‚ and respected around the world.

“There’s a great history and heritage here‚ and I’m looking forward to adding my contribution. The shareholders‚ Remgro‚ Patrice Motsepe and the Blue Bulls Rugby Union‚ with the staff‚ have an amazing ambition to not only take the Bulls back to number one‚ but also reinvent and remould the face of rugby in this country.

“We need to rebuild a winning culture at Loftus‚ and that will no doubt bring the fans back. This won’t be easy‚ but we are up for it.”

The former Bok coach is also keen to do his bit to contribute indirectly to the national set-up.

“It’s no secret that our franchise rugby needs to be strong for the Boks to be strong. I’m looking forward to doing whatever it takes to help keep them at number one.”

