Boxing mourns Roger Mayweather, mentor to nephew Floyd

Los Angeles — Roger Mayweather, trainer to nephew and champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, has died at 58 after a long battle with diabetes.

Before becoming a legendary cornerman, the sportsman from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was a champion. He had a celebrated 20-year career, becoming a two-division world champion with notable fights against Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker.

“The Black Mamba” held the WBA and lineal super featherweight titles in the mid-1980s and the WBC light welterweight title later that same decade. He held the IBO light welterweight title and IBO welterweight titles in the mid-1990s and finished with a 59-13 professional record.

He began working with Floyd in the late 1990s, and over 12 years helped shape him into one of the best pound-for-pound boxers, amassing an unblemished 50-0 record.

“My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside the ring,” Floyd Mayweather said on Tuesday. “Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years. Now he can finally rest in peace.

“Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd snr, my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us.”

The loss of Roger is Floyd’s second recent setback. Last week, his former girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Josie Harris, was found dead in a car in her driveway in Valencia, California.

Floyd posted photos of the couple on Instagram in tribute to her.

Reuters