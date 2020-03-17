The suspension of Super Rugby matches may have helped arrest the Lions’ slide‚ but it could prove a temporary reprieve if they leave the fault lines in their game unattended.

The Lions have won just one of their six matches this season‚ but that win over the Reds is largely forgotten given their defeats to the Jaguares‚ the Stormers‚ as well as their tour matches in Australasia against the Waratahs‚ Rebels and Blues. They were due to play the Highlanders next weekend but that match is among those that have been postponed over the last fortnight.

The Ellis Park-based team arrived back from Australasia on Sunday evening and have been told to go into self-isolation. It means as a group they can do very little to address the shortcomings that have hampered their game thus far this season. However‚ Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli, who had been travelling with the team and is also in self-isolation‚ said the players will have a “to-do” list while in quarantine.

“They are in 14-day isolation and are on special leave. They are not allowed to gather in groups‚” Straeuli said. “We have the technical expertise to stay in contact. They have been and will continue to get individualised programmes‚ especially pertaining to their fitness.

“They can have daily contact with the coaching staff as well as the team physician. If they need to see the doctor they can make an appointment.”

Straeuli said none of the players on tour had displayed flu-like symptoms. “On tour I realised the virus issue was going to get worse and we put things in place to get the team out as quickly as possible once the decision was made.”