Muzi Yeni searches for winner after three-month ban

Jockey Muzi Yeni, who is back riding after serving a three-month suspension, drew a blank with his three mounts at the Vaal on Tuesday, and it could be the same scenario at the Free State track on Thursday.

Yeni’s mount, Super Duper, was backed down to favouritism in the fourth race but she failed to justify the support and was easily beaten by Business Day’s selection, Ocean Forest.

Yeni, 33, has five booked rides at Thursday’s meeting at the Vaal, and of this quintet only The Contractor (first race) appears to have a winning chance judged on the form book.

The two-year-old colt, trained by Weiho Marwing, turned in a promising effort on his second start when beaten in a photo-finish by Master Of Disguise at Turffontein in February.

The worry for The Contractor’s backers is that champion trainer Sean Tarry introduces a son of Duke Of Marmalade who is a half-brother to his former top performer Whiteline Fever. Young Nathan Klink won the last race on Tuesday and he partners Champingatthebit, who overcame a slow start to finish fifth on his recent debut behind Fire And Ice.

Though Yeni could possibly run a place on Set And Match in the third race, this 1,200m sprint may chiefly concern Malvern, Dark Song and Gavin Lerena’s mount, Birdwatcher. Malvern, a daughter of Oratorio trained by Candice Dawson, failed to justify favouritism last time out, but this season’s leading rider, Warren Kennedy, teams up with the three-year-old for the third time.

Shadow Creek is a well-bred son of Captain Al, and trainer Mike de Kock will be expecting the colt to run a forward race in the first leg of the jackpot. The market will be the best guide to the three-year-old’s chance as he has not raced since September.

If Shadow Creek does need the outing, the runner likely to take advantage is another well-bred newcomer, Seehaam from the Tarry yard. The daughter of Vercingetorix is a half-sister to Summer Cup third Mutawakel.

The Paul Peter-Kennedy bandwagon rolled on with more success at Turffontein on Saturday and this combination should score with Riverstown in the fifth race. This graduation plate should see Riverstown posting his third win and he may be followed home by Russian Beat and Expressfromtheus.

Callan Murray rides mainly for the De Kock stable, but Tarry has booked him for a second time on his filly Sally Called, who should go close in the sixth race. The chief dangers are likely to be Tartan Dancer and trainer Gokhan Terzi’s runner Heart Of A Legend.

Murray should also not be far away in the final event on the card, in which he partners recent maiden winner Akwaan. Though this is the three-year-old’s first venture into handicap company, he could have more to offer and could pose problems for the fancied contenders Putins Promise and Ivalo’s Prince.

Ice Lord, Norland and Gentleman’s Wager are three other runners firmly in the mix in a difficult last leg of the Pick 6.

Selections

1st Race: (5) Expression Session (12) The Contractor (3) Champingatthebit (13) The Eighth Lord

2nd Race: (9) Swiss Bank (6) Mynage (7) Powder Puff (3) Cloth Of Ice

3rd Race: (3) Malvern (4) Dark Song (12) Birdwatcher (2) Incognito

4th Race: (13) Shadow Creek (15) Seehaam (2) Intothemystic (8) Barak

5th Race: (1) Riverstown (3) Russian Beat (4) Expressfromtheus (2) Written In Stone

6th Race: (7) Sally Called (3) Tartan Dancer (2) Heart Of A Legend (11) Kisumu

7th Race: (4) The Rising Legend (2) Bien Venue (1) Nordic Rebel (3) Greenwood Drive

8th Race: (6) Akwaan (5) Putins Promise (3) Ivalo’s Prince (1) Ice Lord