Physicality‚ some needle‚ if not a bit of mongrel is the scenario the Stormers are preparing for as they go in search of victory over the Blues at Newlands on Saturday.

The Stormers have won their first four matches but the challenge they face on Saturday will require them to show restraint‚ patience and fastidious belief in their systems.

The Blues are great disruptors and will attempt to create chaos and draw the hosts away from their strengths on Saturday.

Stormers coach John Dobson has seen enough of the Blues at Newlands over the years to know what is coming.

Dobson recalled a match in which Eben Etzebeth was riled to near breaking point and in which a brawl was inevitable.

Years earlier, former Springbok and Stormers captain Jean de Villiers was left with a permanent scar after Blues centre Rua Tipoki floored him with a savage punch in an off-the-ball incident in 2005.

De Villiers had 15 stitches, and 15 years later the scar under his right eye is still visible.

“They’ll bring physicality and they’ll be unpredictable‚” said Dobson of the visitors. “You can work out the Hurricanes and Jaguares’ shape but they are more off the cuff.

“The big threat is their big carrying forwards. They’ll have pick and goes and their backs are physical‚” said Dobson.

That is also what Dobson’s star player Pieter-Steph du Toit is preparing for.