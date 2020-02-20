Sport

Mercedes cause a stir by reinventing the steering wheel

20 February 2020 - 18:36 Alan Baldwin
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton's steering wheel is pictured on top of his car during the tests for the new Formula One Grand Prix season at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo in the outskirts of Barcelona on February 19, 2020. Picture: LLUIS GENE / AFP
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton's steering wheel is pictured on top of his car during the tests for the new Formula One Grand Prix season at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo in the outskirts of Barcelona on February 19, 2020. Picture: LLUIS GENE / AFP

Barcelona — Mercedes brought intrigue to Formula One testing on Thursday with television images showing Lewis Hamilton moving his car’s steering wheel forwards and backwards as he drove.

The mechanism appeared to alter the alignment of the front wheels, with the six times world champion pulling the wheel towards him on the straights and pushing it back as he approached corners.

Technical director James Allison was coy about the details of a system he said was known within the team as DAS (Dual-Axis Steering).

“It’s a novel idea,” he told reporters. “It just introduces an extra dimension to the steering for the driver that we hope will be useful during the year. Precisely how we use it, and why we use it, that’s something we prefer to keep to ourselves.”

Mercedes are chasing their seventh successive title double this season, with Hamilton aiming to equal Michael Schumacher’s record seven drivers’ titles.

The team started 2019 with eight wins in a row, despite Ferrari having an impressively quick car in testing.

Testing is not bound by the same regulations as grand prix weekends, with teams sometimes trying out developments they may never race. Asked whether Mercedes were worried the governing FIA might rule the device illegal, Allison said they had been talking about it for some time, safety was not an issue and it was within the rules.

“This isn’t news to the FIA,” he said. “The rules are pretty clear about what is permitted on steering systems and I’m pretty confident that it matches all of those requirements.

“I’m just pleased we’ve got it on the car, it seems to be usable and we’ll find out over the coming days how much benefit it brings us.”

Hamilton said he had only one morning using it, did not find it distracting and was encouraged to see his team were continuing to innovate to stay ahead of the game.

Allison said the steering wheel represented “only the tip of the iceberg of similar stuff” hidden out of sight across the car.

“Each of the new cars we bring to the track are festooned with innovation,” he said. “It’s just they are not always as obvious to you as a stand-alone system like this where you can see it with your own eyes.

“One of the things that gives me massive pride from working at Mercedes is to be part of a team that doesn’t just turn the sausage [machine] handle each year.” 

Reuters

Ricciardo starts the season on a team-bonding mission at Renault

Driver sees his mission at new organisation as getting teammates to believe in themselves again
Sport
1 week ago

Mercedes F1 team signal future intent with Ineos deal

Boss Toto Wolff is upbeat about sponsorship deal with Jim Ratcliffe’s petrochemicals company
Sport
1 week ago

A season of successes and sadness for F1

Lewis Hamilton is eyeing a seventh title in 2020, but three deaths in 2019 temper celebrations
Sport
2 months ago

Lewis Hamilton ends the F1 season with a dominant victory

Champion finishes almost 17 seconds clear of second-placed Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Formula One aims for zero-carbon footprint by 2030

Sport / Other Sport

Charles Leclerc wins bittersweet first Grand Prix in Belgium

Sport / Other Sport

Mick Schumacher takes his first Formula Two win in Hungary

Sport / Other Sport

Austria just the tonic for F1 after dull French race

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.