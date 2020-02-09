Sport

Wits sub Motupa makes Pirates pay the penalty

The Students knock Bucs out of Nedbank Cup after winning on penalties

09 February 2020 - 21:09 Tiisetso Malepa
Gift Motupa of Bidvest Wits celebrates during the Nedbank Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, February 9 2020. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Orlando Pirates were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday, going down on penalties to Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium.

It was the second year on the trot that Bucs lost on penalties in the competition.

Lorenzo Gordino scored the winning penalty for Wits after the match went into extra time with the teams level at 2-2.

Luvuyo Memela‚ Kabelo Dlamini and Zakhele Lepasa missed their spot kicks for Pirates.

Bucs came from two goals down in the first half, scoring three times in the second half to complete a remarkable recovery.

With seconds remaining of extra time and Pirates leading 3-2‚ Wits substitute Gift Motupa scored with the last kick of the match to send the tie to a penalty shootout.

Cameroonian centre-forward Eva Nga Bienvenu had put Wits ahead after 27 minutes with a well-taken penalty, and Deon Hotto doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time as Wits enjoyed a 2-0 lead at the break.

Just when it looked as if Wits had the match in the bag‚ Thembinkosi Lorch pounced on a loose ball inside the box and reduced the deficit before Happy Jele out-jumped his marker to head home the equaliser.

Pirates thought they had the match wrapped up when Lepasa scored from the penalty spot just before the half-time break of extra time.

But substitute Motupa had other ideas as he scored the equalising goal with the last kick of the match.

Having never trailed opponents or lost a game in the seven matches before this clash‚ it was the first time German coach Josef Zinnbauer showed frustration from his technical area.

Pirates struggled for the fluidity they have produced recently under the German. It was also the first time under the new coach that Pirates failed to score in the first half or concede two goals.

They dearly missed the league’s leading goalscorer, Gabadinho Mhango, who is suspended.

It has been smooth sailing since the German took over in December, but a lot went wrong on Sunday. Zinnbaur was forced into a change after three minutes as right-back Abel Mabaso left the field on a stretcher.

Alfred Ndengane came on and partnered Jele at centre-back with Ntsikelelo Nyauza moving to right-back.

With his team trailing by two goals‚ Zinnbaur shuffled things a bit. He took off left-back Innocent Maela for striker Justin Shonga and moved winger Vincent Pule to defence. 

