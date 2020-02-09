Sport

Sharks must come down to earth for Hurricanes clash

Coach Sean Everitt impressed by team’s performance against Highlanders but expects a hard battle in second match of New Zealand tour

09 February 2020 - 17:05 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Sharks coach Sean Everitt. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Sharks coach Sean Everitt. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG

The Sharks are understandably happy with their brilliant start to their New Zealand tour‚ but they will have to up the ante this week when they visit the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

By crushing the Highlanders 42-20 in Dunedin on Friday‚ they have put themselves in a neat position on tour. The Hurricanes‚ who played the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning‚ will be a tougher task.

Jason Holland’s side though may be feeling the effects of the flight from Argentina while the Sharks are well rested and, critically‚ acclimatised to the time zones that are often the undoing of SA touring teams.

The Sharks have generally toured well in New Zealand‚ but that has often come on the back of a two-week stay in Australia. Sharks coach Sean Everitt said his side always look forward to touring and there is a positive energy in the team.

“We’re really happy with where we are at the moment. This team is new and is starting to learn quickly and that’s the sign of a successful team. There’s a lot of energy in the group‚ the guys have toured well in the past and they are enjoying themselves. We’re looking to improve from week to week‚” Everitt said.

The Sharks have failed to win in Wellington in 10 years‚ but with the tactical smarts they displayed in Dunedin‚ the Hurricanes’ impressive home streak against the Sharks could be under  threat.

The Sharks forwards asked serious questions of the Highlanders and against the Stormers‚ the New Zealanders’ forwards were found wanting.

A rinse-and-repeat kind of performance is one the Sharks could do with‚ but no two weeks are the same on tour.

It will also be the Hurricanes’ first home game and they will be desperate not to fall behind in the New Zealand conference where a dogfight is already developing between the Chiefs‚  Crusaders and Blues.

That said‚ Everitt said their showing against the Highlanders was an tactically impressive.

“We’re happy with the performance. The guys showed a lot of courage and guts in the first half. We were in an arm-wrestle in the first 20 minutes. The game managed to open up late in the first half and we were able to score some points and have a good lead at halftime‚” Everitt said.

“I think our defence in the first half was outstanding‚ even though we let them beat us at times on the outside. The energy in this team is as such‚ we were able to scramble‚ closed them down and we managed to prevent them from scoring tries.”

NZ Rugby denies Springboks will move to Six Nations

With a new broadcast deal in place with Sanzaar, it seems unlikely SA will be dumping Super Rugby any time soon
Sport
5 hours ago

Why Willem Alberts said au revoir to France and howzit to SA

When the Lions came knocking on his Paris door, the Bok flank was a bit apprehensive
Sport
4 days ago

Play Willemse on wing at Stormers, says Bok great HO de Villiers

Former fullback says flyhalf is an outstanding talent, and the same applies to Dillyn Leyds and Herschel Jantjies
Sport
3 days ago

Bulls coach calls up Nyakane for battle of the props

Set-piece showdown between Stormers and Bulls could be a highlight of Newlands match
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sharks coach Everitt forced into change after Bok Nkosi withdrawn

Sport / Rugby

Bulls coach calls up Nyakane for battle of the props

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: While Stormers brew media interest, Lions fail to even purr

Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.