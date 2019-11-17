Brad Binder closes his Moto2 career with third win in a row

After he had won his third consecutive grand prix in Valencia on Sunday, ending his Moto2 career on a high he would have hoped for but not have expected, Brad Binder said he does not want to be told how close he had come to becoming a world champion for the second time.

Three points — that was the gap between the South African and Spaniard Alex Marquez, who claimed the title two weeks ago in Malaysia.

Binder does not like to do “ifs”, but if his Red Bull KTM Ajo bike had the pace at the beginning of the season that it did in the second half, Binder could have been a two-time world champion.

“I prefer that I don’t know,” said Binder. “The way our year started to where we are now, well, the momentum has been incredible.”

Binder could not buy a result in the first half of the year, his KTM struggling with rear-end grip and tyre-wear issues. His first seven GPs had a fourth and fifth place to show as Binder wrung every little bit out of the bike that he could. But things changed in Assen for the Netherlands Grand Prix.

A second place was followed by another in Germany. His first win came in Austria, the home of KTM and Red Bull, his sponsor. He won in Aragon, then on the “flyaways” period of the season, when the circus moved to Australasia, he was second in Thailand and won in Australia and Malaysia.