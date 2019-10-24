Sport

24 October 2019 - 17:07 Liam Del Carme
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will not retreat into his office and is unlikely to focus solely on his desk job as SA Rugby’s director of rugby after the World Cup. 

Erasmus is likely to keep his tracksuit close by and potentially hold the hand of the new man in charge of the Springboks in 2020.

After he announced his team on Thursday to play Wales in the Rugby World Cup semifinal,  he was asked whether he would lock horns with Wales’s much garlanded coach Warren Gatland when the latter brings the British and Irish Lions to SA in 2021.

“I will be involved with SA Rugby as the director of rugby‚” said Erasmus. “Depending on who will be the head coach‚ the director of rugby will definitely not have an office job behind a desk just thinking strategically.

“It will be a hands-on job‚ very close to the head coach.

“I’m seeing the future‚ we will definitely compete again‚” he said about meeting Gatland again in 2021.

Even if a new Springbok head coach is installed in 2020‚ expect Erasmus to be involved in plotting some of the devilish detail that will go into the team’s blueprint.

Erasmus is unlikely to suppress the strategist in him.

With him tweaking his role and allowing a new head coach to slot into the seat he will vacate‚ it is unlikely SA Rugby will search far for a successor.

If they source from within, former Southern Kings coach Deon Davids is likely to come into consideration  in a set-up that would also give a strong voice to Bok defence coach Jacques Nienaber.

The latter is already a vocal member of the Springbok coaching set-up and is increasingly being handed greater responsibility on and off the training field.

Nienaber is one of Erasmus’s confidants. They have been friends since they served in the army in the 1990s. They also studied together, with Nienaber qualifying as a physiotherapist.

They were both in the set-up at the Cheetahs‚ then at the Cats, before Nienaber was drawn into coaching. They have also joined forces at the Stormers and Munster.

The chance to coach against Gatland again in 2021 enthuses Erasmus.

“He is an absolute legend of the game in many respects‚” he said of Gatland. “You very seldom see fighting or mudslinging involving him before Test matches.

“There is never ‘this’ or ‘that’. Before or after Test matches he is always very respectful. He doesn’t create unnecessary nonsense before a Test match.

“His results on the field speak for themselves with Wales and with the [British and Irish] Lions as well. He is a gentleman on and off the field and he deserves the credit he is getting.”

