Sport

No claps from Juergen Klopp for video referee after Manchester United draw

Manager aggrieved that Liverpool was not awarded a free kick

21 October 2019 - 14:03 Simon Jennings
Juergen Klopp. Picture: REUTERS/ PAUL BURROWS
Juergen Klopp. Picture: REUTERS/ PAUL BURROWS

London — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp criticised the video assistant referee (VAR) system after his team’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday, saying the way the technology is being used in England does not make “too much sense”.

Klopp was aggrieved Liverpool were not awarded a free kick for a “clear foul” on Divock Origi in the build-up to United’s first-half goal after watching his side drop points in the league for the first time this season.

Premier League rules governing VAR allow the video assistant to overturn a referee’s decision only in the case of a clear and obvious error.

“This is a problem we have to discuss,” the Liverpool boss told reporters. “I was 100% sure VAR would overrule [United’s goal].

“The referee let the game run because he has VAR, but the VAR says then it was not clear … This makes not too much sense. It is a clear VAR issue in how we deal with it in the moment.

“I’m not angry or whatever. I am sure [referee] Martin Atkinson would have whistled if there was no VAR, but he let it go.”

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for United, who were pegged back by Liverpool substitute Adam Lallana’s equaliser about five minutes from time.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer disagreed with Klopp’s assessment of the Origi incident and praised the referee for letting the game flow.

“No chance — we’re not playing basketball. It’s never a foul,” Solskjaer said. “I think the referee did well. He let it become a proper football game with tackles. He wasn’t one of those tippy-tappy, stop-the-game referees.”

Liverpool still lead second-placed Manchester City by six points, while United are 13th in the table.

Reuters

Liverpool’s winning streak ends with draw at United

Substitute Lallama scores for Liverpool with five minutes to go
Sport
19 hours ago

You feel a bit sorry for the opponent‚ says Chiefs coach Middendorp

AmaKhosi beat Cape Town City on penalties in Telkom Knockout first round
Sport
23 hours ago

Reds head to Old Trafford with widest gulf in years

Liverpool look set to defeat arch-rivals Manchester United, who have been hobbled by a series of injuries
Sport
4 days ago

Billiat denies rift with Middendorp

Zimbabwean striker dismisses speculation of a personality clash with Kaizer Chiefs coach
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Misfiring Spurs seek north London derby boost

Sport / Soccer

Arsenal optimism faces first major test at Liverpool

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool trio and US World Cup winners head Fifa award shortlists

Sport / Soccer

Champions League hero uncertain of Liverpool future

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.