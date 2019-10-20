Marc Marquez wins MotoGP in Japan as Honda take constructors’ title

Motegi — MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won the Japanese Grand Prix with a pole-to-flag ride on Sunday as Honda secured the constructors’ title at their home Motegi circuit.

The 26-year-old Spaniard had already made sure of his sixth MotoGP championship, and fourth in a row, a race earlier in Thailand on October 6. The constructors’ title was Honda’s 25th, coming as the company celebrates 60 years in motorcycle racing.

“It was not easy,” said Marquez after his fourth win in a row and 10th of the season. “I was pushing from the beginning … with the fuel and everything I was on the limit.”

French rider Fabio Quartararo finished second for the non-works Petronas Yamaha team, 0.870 behind, to be sure of the MotoGP “rookie of the year” accolade, with Italian Andrea Dovizioso third for Ducati.

The podium was Quartararo’s sixth top-three finish of the season but the 20-year-old is still awaiting a first win in the top category. His first lap attempt to get ahead of Marquez lasted only three corners.

Marquez then led every lap as he made sure of his 54th victory in the top class, pulling him level in the all-time record books with retired Australian Mick Doohan.