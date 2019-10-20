Justin Thomas holds off rival to win second CJ Cup title in three years

Inaugural champion Justin Thomas staved off a challenge by Danny Lee to claim his second CJ Cup title in three years with a two-shot victory over the Korean-born New Zealander at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in South Korea on Sunday.

The overnight leaders were level for the first 13 holes before Thomas surged ahead with a birdie on the 14th, while Lee bogeyed the 15th and 16th to effectively drop out of contention.

Thomas eventually signed off with a five-under 67 for a winning total of 20-under 268, while Lee carded 69 to finish second to the American.

“It was a very, very tough day,” Thomas said after his 11th PGA Tour victory. “Danny made it extremely difficult. He really made a lot of putts, a lot of unbelievable up and downs to kind of keep me from getting all the momentum. I really, really played solidly today.

“My dad turned 60 last week, so maybe it’s a little 60th birthday gift to him.”