Hawwaam one of nine De Kock entries for Summer Cup

Hawwaam, the favourite for the 2019 Vodacom Durban July, but who was sensationally scratched at the start, is the most interesting of the 45 entries for the R2m Gauteng Summer Cup to be run at Turffontein on November 30.

Top trainer Mike de Kock, who has won the Summer Cup nine times, has always rated Hawwaam highly and will be excited about the colt’s prospects as a four-year-old.

There are nine entries from the De Kock yard and they include Buffalo Bill Cody, Soqrat, Cascapedia, Bahrain, Noble Secret and Atyaab so the stable is likely to have a strong hand in Gauteng’s historic race.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry has 11 entries for the Summer Cup and they include 2018’s victor Tilbury Fort. Others with the race in their sights include Zilzaal and Shenanigans.

Geoff Woodruff has won the Summer Cup four times (2013 to 2016) and his entries include last Saturday’s impressive Turffontein winner, Sunshine Silk.

Trainer Alec Laird has entered his four-year-old Green Haze and the Gimmethegreenlight gelding will be in action in Saturday’s seventh race at Turffontein.

While Green Haze will have benefited from her recent run behind Chief Of State, he might need another run to bring him near his peak and the three-year-olds, Mawsool and Ikigai, look more likely winners.

Mawsool, a daughter of Soft Falling Rain from the De Kock stable, is taking on the boys, but the filly has demonstrated in her five starts that she is well above average. Last time out she finished second to Vistula who has also been entered for the Summer Cup.

Tarry has a number of talented three-year-olds in his yard and there was lots to like about the debut win of his Vercingetorix colt Ikigai. He has to give 3kg to Mawsool but could be up to the task.

Another of Vercingetorix’s progeny, Astrix, is a two-time winner and — hailing from the hot stable of Paul Peter — is certain to have his supporters. However, the colt has to give 3kg to Ikigai and 6kg to Mawsool.

Peter and jockey Warren Kennedy may have better luck in the fifth race with recent course winner Atomic Blonde. Despite his name, the three-year-old is a colt and could make a winning handicap debut.

Category Four boasts a win and three placings in his past four outings and the four-year-old should earn another cheque for his connections. Best of the remainder could be Captain Flynt, but he will have to overcome a wide draw.

Muzi Yeni has eight booked rides at the meeting and one of his best mounts should be Tulip Way in the first leg of the Pick Six. It is a worry that the Var colt has not raced since May, but he has the advantage of a favourable draw.

Another runner returning from a similar break is Tarry’s grey filly Invisible. The market will prove the best guide to her chance in this 1,600m event.

Yeni and trainer Robbie Sage also team up in the sixth race in which the three-year-old filly Stunning is likely to top bookmakers’ boards. Her chief rival could be Paul Matchett’s representative Miss Cap Mala.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (10) Secret Dream (11) Tabassor (3) The Great Queen (1) Urban Oasis

2nd Race: (8) Precious Stone (11) Two Paths (6) Leopold (3) GI Joe

3rd Race: (11) Youcanthurrylove (10) Tilmeeth (8) Banha Bridge (1) Amandla

4th Race: (10) Tulip Way (9) Invisible (1) Flagship Fund (2) Wiley Kim

5th Race: (4) Atomic Blonde (5) Category Four (2) Captain Flynt (9) Sleepinseattle

6th Race: (8) Stunning (5) Miss Cap Mala (4) One Dollar Massage (6) Irish Dame

7th Race: (8) Mawsool (7) Ikigai (3) Astrix (2) Green Haze

8th Race: (2) Over The Limit (4) Chouette (3) Mistressofmyfate (1) Ponchielli

9th Race: (10) Tripod (12) Alex The Great (9) Informative (8) Ring Of Fire