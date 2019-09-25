Sebastian Coe makes bold claim for world championships to live up to

Organisers of the Cricket World Cup, the football Women’s World Cup and the Copa America may disagree but the IAAF World Athletics Championships, starting in Doha on Friday, is the biggest sporting event of the year, according to Sebastian Coe, head of the sport’s global body.

“We have a record number of countries. We have anywhere up to 40 countries that have a chance of winning medals. We are only one of two global sports and this is the largest sporting event of the year,” the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) told reporters.

It is a bold claim for Coe to make, given the state of the sport. This year’s championships, which run until October 6 at the air-conditioned Khalifa International Stadium, will be the first since the retirement of sprinter Usain Bolt, the sport’s only iconic figure, and there is no obvious candidate to fill the void left by the charismatic Jamaican.

It will be the second in a row without the participation of Russia, as the country remains banned after a World-Anti Doping Agency (Wada) report in 2015 that found evidence of widespread doping in the sport. The only Russians present will be those with no doping history who have been cleared to compete internationally as neutrals — including high jump champion Maria Lasitskene.

Also missing will be the triple world and double Olympic champion over 800m, Caster Semenya, who has challenged the IAAF’s recently introduced testosterone regulations. The South African lost her appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the rules that mean middle-distance female athletes with a high natural level of testosterone must take medication to reduce it.

She then appealed to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, which initially allowed her to continue competing while she awaited its final verdict but then reversed that decision after hearing from the IAAF, ruling her out of the championships.

But Coe, who has long recognised that traditional athletics has to fight to stay relevant, said those challenges were “not remotely” the sport’s greatest.

‘Largest challenge”

“The largest challenge we face is to maintain our sport at the top of the sporting pyramid and to remain exciting and salient for young people,” he said.

As usual, the main interest will focus on the men’s 100m and 200m with an intriguing battle in prospect between US trio Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles and veteran Justin Gatlin. Lyles is expected to challenge for gold in both events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 while Gatlin, the 100m title-holder, remains a contender at the age of 37.

Coleman is 2019’s fastest man over 100m (9.81sec) though he was only recently cleared to compete after the US Anti-Doping Agency withdrew a whereabouts charge — a potential anti-doping violation — against him.

Expectations will also be high in the men’s 400m hurdles where Norwegian Karsten Warholm, who ran the second fastest-ever time one month ago in Zurich, faces US champion Rai Benjamin, the joint third-fastest man over the distance.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will try to become the first runner, male or female, to win four 100m world titles. Despite the stifling September temperatures in Doha, athletes have been promised pleasant conditions thanks to the innovative air-conditioning system at the competition venue. In fact, Coe said heat would be more of a concern at the Tokyo Olympics.

“There has been a lot of effort and time taken to understand the technology which will be transferable, but this has given us an opportunity to do a lot of work through our medical teams around the management of heat,” he said.

“Those findings will probably be more applicable and more profound for us going forward to Tokyo than they will be here.”

