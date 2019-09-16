Sprint star Carina Horn is likely to miss the world championships in Doha from next week after she failed an out-of-competition dope test.

Horn‚ 30‚ was tested at her training camp in Austria by the world governing body for athletics‚ the IAAF.

She was provisionally suspended after testing positive for the substance Ibutamoren and LGD-4033‚ the IAAF’s Athletics Integrity Unity announced on its website on Monday.

According to the US Anti-Doping Agency‚ LGD-4033‚ which has yet to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration‚ is considered an anabolic agent and is useful for building muscle. It has been used in racehorses too.