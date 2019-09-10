Then whether his team were good enough to win in India.

Then how they would manage without Du Plessis.

And then what SA’s strategy for Sunday might be.

Nkwe might have replied that the World Cup was not his problem considering that‚ at this stage‚ his involvement in the team will end after the India tour.

And that he would not have taken the job if he didn’t think he could win in India or anywhere else.

And that Du Plessis‚ fine player and leader though he is‚ is only one player and leader.

And that he is not dumb enough to reveal his game plan.

But Nkwe has better manners than that.

So the edited highlights of what he said were: “It’s the start of a new chapter‚ so the focus for now is on the coming series against India.

“We’re looking to invest in a good foundation going into the T20 World Cup.”

And: “Absolutely. We’re here to win.”

And‚ on the Du Plessis-shaped hole in the side: “I strongly believe we have a good enough squad.”

And his strategy?

Nkwe smiled and said: “We’re entertainers.”

De Kock was asked about the conditions and what he expected from his team. He has not played in Dharamshala before‚ so that was moot.

“Win or lose‚ I just want the guys to keep competing; keep fighting‚” De Kock said.

“We’ve got quite a young team — there’ll be a lot of energy.”

Both questions were neutral inquiries‚ not laced with the kind of suspicion slung at Nkwe.