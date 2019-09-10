Sport

Enoch Nkwe’s media conference in India should motivate SA

10 September 2019 - 17:57 Telford Vice
Interim team director Enoch Nkwe. Picture: CHRISTIAAN KOTZE / AFP
Interim team director Enoch Nkwe. Picture: CHRISTIAAN KOTZE / AFP

London — There was more to learn from the questions asked of Enoch Nkwe at the first media conference of SA’s tour of India on Tuesday than there was from his answers.

And not because of any fault of the articulate‚ affable Nkwe, the interim team director of the Proteas’ series of three T20s and as many Tests.

Quinton de Kock‚ who will captain in the T20s in Faf du Plessis’s absence‚ sat alongside Nkwe in Dharamshala‚ where the first T20 will be played on Sunday.

SA’s media officer asked for questions to be directed at Nkwe first‚ but after several seconds of silence a reporter began with‚ “De Kock…”

The media officer set him straight smartly‚ and after more silence Nkwe was asked to rate SA’s chances of success at 2020’s T20 World Cup.

It is difficult to avoid the view that Nkwe was at best disregarded and at worst disrespected

Then whether his team were good enough to win in India.

Then how they would manage without Du Plessis.

And then what SA’s strategy for Sunday might be.

Nkwe might have replied that the World Cup was not his problem considering that‚ at this stage‚ his involvement in the team will end after the India tour.

And that he would not have taken the job if he didn’t think he could win in India or anywhere else.

And that Du Plessis‚ fine player and leader though he is‚ is only one player and leader.

And that he is not dumb enough to reveal his game plan.

But Nkwe has better manners than that.

So the edited highlights of what he said were: “It’s the start of a new chapter‚ so the focus for now is on the coming series against India.

“We’re looking to invest in a good foundation going into the T20 World Cup.”

And: “Absolutely. We’re here to win.”

And‚ on the Du Plessis-shaped hole in the side: “I strongly believe we have a good enough squad.”

And his strategy?

Nkwe smiled and said: “We’re entertainers.”

De Kock was asked about the conditions and what he expected from his team. He has not played in Dharamshala before‚ so that was moot.

“Win or lose‚ I just want the guys to keep competing; keep fighting‚” De Kock said.

“We’ve got quite a young team — there’ll be a lot of energy.”

Both questions were neutral inquiries‚ not laced with the kind of suspicion slung at Nkwe.

It is dangerous to form an opinion on the basis of an audio file from a media conference held far from where this story is being written‚ but it is difficult to avoid the view that Nkwe was at best disregarded and at worst disrespected.

He is indeed a placeholder in his position — at least for now — and he has not had an international playing career‚ which earns coaches credit regardless of whether they deserve it.

But that does not mean Nkwe should be disregarded‚ much less disrespected.

In the wake of their disappointing performance at the World Cup‚ the South Africans would not have needed additional motivation to give a good account of themselves in India.

They have it now.

NEIL MANTHORP: Young players chase the money of T20 leagues

Test cricket is no longer the aspiration for up-and-coming cricketers
Opinion
13 hours ago

ECB ‘disturbed’ by allegations of racist chanting during Ashes Test

England and Wales Cricket Board also troubled by claims of sexist and homophobic abuse by spectators at Old Trafford
Sport
4 hours ago

Amol Muzumdar has work cut out as SA batting coach

New man gets an inkling of the size of the job ahead of him
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Amol Muzumdar has work cut out as SA batting coach

Sport / Cricket

Proteas gear up for turning pitches in India

Sport / Cricket

Enoch Nkwe says ‘Zulu’ has the expertise to boost Proteas in T20s

Sport / Cricket

Nkwe keen to be permanent Proteas team director

Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.