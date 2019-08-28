Soma looks to another Gimme progeny to star at Vaal

When trainer Joe Soma travelled to Greyville for the Premier’s Champion Stakes on July 27, he knew he faced as daunting a task as England at the start of Sunday’s Ashes Test at Leeds.

His two-year-old Got The Greenlight was taking on the unbeaten Eden Roc, a member of the powerful stable of champion trainer Sean Tarry.

However, the son of Gimmethegreenlight proved to be the Ben Stokes of the grade 1 race, delivering a sustained run in the hands of Anton Marcus and leaving Eden Roc trailing in his wake.

That performance was enough for the Equus panel to select Got The Greenlight as the winner of the Champion Two Year-Old Colt category at the annual awards held at the Emperors Palace Casino Resort in Kempton Park. Soma was beaming from ear to ear as connections of his star colt received their trophy.

Gimmethegreenlight, who stands at Varsfontein Stud, is probably Soma’s favourite stallion, and another of the sire’s progeny, Comaneci, does duty for the Turffontein trainer at the Vaal on Thursday.

Four-year-old Comaneci ran fourth on her latest outing, but that was against her own sex, and she takes on males in Thursday’s ninth race. Nevertheless, with blinkers fitted and young Nathan Klink claiming his apprentice allowance, the four-year-old should prove tough to beat.

One runner Klink, who has already ridden five winners in August, will have to watch out for is Paul Peter’s four-year-old Chief Of State. The Toreador gelding has looked above average in his five starts and the smart way to bet could be to take the swinger coupling him and Comaneci.

Topmast is another with claims in this 1,000m sprint, provided Dorrie Sham’s runner does not need the run after a 14-week break. Though he does have a good record at Thursday’s track, the gelding may battle to give weight to Comaneci and Chief Of State.

Another young apprentice, Cole Dicken, will be under the spotlight in the eighth race when he partners former sprint champion Talktothestars for the fourth time.

The youngster has been placed three times on Coenie de Beer’s speedster, but he will once again find Barend Botes’s runner Life Is Good a tough opponent.

Bred by Robin Bruss, the breeder of horse of the year Do It Again, Life Is Good is two years younger than Talktothestars and could confirm the form. Roy Magner’s runner Pillaroftheearth could also have a say in the finish.

Ryan Munger, who rides Life Is Good, will be hoping to capture the third race on Lucky Houdalakis’s filly Princess Penelope. To say the well-bred daughter of Silvano, a R1.4m buy as a yearling, has been costly to follow is an understatement, but she faces some moderate rivals on Thursday.

The pick of them is likely to be Little Sparrow, with the Var filly representing the strong partnership of trainer Peter and jockey Warren Kennedy. Only Muzi Yeni has ridden more winners in the first three weeks of the new season.

Whatever his fate on Little Sparrow, Kennedy has two other fancied mounts in Popsicle Toes (first race) and recent Turffontein winner Gold Griffin in the sixth.

SELECTIONS

1st race: (4) Popsicle Toes (1) Diamond Dancer (5) Defy Gravity (6) Zabarjad

2nd race: No selection

3rd race: (1) Princess Penelope (2) Little Sparrow (9) Nazareth (5) Doubled Over

4th race: (12) Gentleman’s Wager (1) Left Hook (3) Turf Master (4) In For A Penny

5th race: (2) Arabian Sunrise (3) Hope For Millions (1) Varquera (5) Miss Cap Mala

6th Race: (4) Gold Griffin (5) Village Deep (7) Kamakura (1) Woodland’s Forest

7th Race: (4) Full Mast (2) Puget Sound (3) Lake Kinneret (6) Punta Cana

8th race: (4) Life Is Good (5) Talktothestars (7) Pillaroftheearth (3) Starflash

9th race: (7) Comaneci (5) Chief Of State (1) Topmast (6) Sacred Castle