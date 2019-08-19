Marathon man Medvedev beats cramps and Goffin

Sport

Daniil Medvedev of Russia poses for photographers after defeating David Goffin of Belgium during the men's final of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 18, 2019 in Mason, Ohio. Picture: MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Cincinnati — Russian Daniil Medvedev survived cramps and a tantrum, during which he cracked a racquet, to clinch his first Masters 1000 title on Sunday with a 7-6(3) 6-4 win over David Goffin in the final of the Cincinnati Masters.

Medvedev saved two break points while serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set before winning the next four, three of them with aces to close out his dogged Belgian opponent.

It was the second title of the year for Medvedev, who had lost on the past two Sundays, to Nick Kyrgios in Washington and Rafa Nadal in Montreal.

“It would be not a good feeling if I lost three finals in a row so it’s just a relief and I’m so happy,” he said after playing his 16th match in 20 days. “I started feeling cramps at 5-3 [in the second set], first time in three weeks I started cramping, probably because of the nerves and it’s been 24 days in a row I played tennis.

“I started cramping quite hard, so last game, 15-40, I know if it’s going to be five all I’m in a bad position. I made four serves that he didn’t return and three of them were aces. It’s just unbelievable.”

The pressure perhaps showed in the final game when Medvedev hurled his racquet to the ground after losing a point, but the temper tantrum was short lived and he regrouped quickly to clinch his fifth title in two years.

Earlier, Goffin did well to force a first-set tiebreak by holding serve, including winning a 29-point rally. But the Belgian, without a victory since 2017, lost the tiebreak on a double-fault.

“He played unbelievable the last three weeks,” Goffin said. “He’s super solid. He doesn’t miss. It’s like playing against a wall. That’s why everybody is struggling, because he’s so consistent, now with more confidence.”

Medvedev, who beat world No 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, plans a short rest before the US Open starts in eight days.

“I need some days off,” he said. “I’ve been playing tennis for so long in a row. I just need to stay in the bed for a few days watching the TV 24 hours a day. Hopefully I can regroup and get to the US Open fresh.” 

Reuters

