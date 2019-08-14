Snaith team on cloud nine as they dominate Equus awards

Although he lost out in the trainers’ championship, Justin Snaith was understandably one of the proudest men on the planet as his star performer, Do It Again, swept the boards at Tuesday night’s Equus awards in Kempton Park.

Do It Again won four categories — Champion Miler, Middle Distance Horse, Older Male and the Horse of the Year award.

“It doesn't get more special than this,” said a beaming Snaith, who enjoyed another magnificent season, winning 159 races and his runners earning R25.1m in stakes.

Amazingly, Snaith captured six of the first 10 awards. Kasimir captured the Champion Sprinter award, Oh Susanna won the Champion Older Filly category, and Magnificent Seven took the Champion Stayer award.

The Cape-based trainer played down rumours that he might move his operation to the UK. “No, we've got a wonderful set-up here and unless something dramatic happened [in the country], we will remain here,” said Snaith.

Bred by Robin Bruss’s Northfields Stud, Do It Again crowned his outstanding season with victory in the Vodacom Durban July. His defeat of Rainbow Bridge will have persuaded the voting panel that the gelding should receive the Horse of the Year award for the second year running.

Unfortunately, one of Do It Again’s owners, Bernard Kantor, a man with a huge passion for racing, has been unwell and watched the awards via video-link from London.

However, the awards were not only about the big names in racing, and Gauteng trainer Joe Soma was beaming from ear to ear when it was announced that his juvenile, Got The Greenlight, had won the Champion Two-Year-Old Colt award.

“I’ve had some highs in my career, but to win this award tonight is something I will cherish forever,” said Soma.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry is taking a well-deserved fortnight break in Durban, but it is business as usual for his stable at the Vaal on Thursday when four-year-old Culture Trip will try to notch the third win of his career.

A son of Pomodoro, Culture Trip takes on seven rivals in the sixth race over 1,200m and he will have Kabelo Matsunyane in the saddle.

Paul Peter is another trainer who excelled last season — he finished in sixth place on the national log — and his runner Tripple Z may pose the main threat to Tarry’s runner. The son of Trippi won his maiden race over 1,600m but reverts to a shorter trip on Thursday.

Big Blue Marble, stablemate of Tripple Z, will have to shoulder top weight of 62kg and may battle to give weight to both Culture Trip and Tripple Z.

Apprentice Matsunyane could also go close in the fifth race in which he partners the four-year-old Winter Crusade for trainer Paul Matchett. The youngster can expect challenges from Muzi Yeni on Rocky Path and Warren Kennedy on Sleepinseattle.

Earlier in the meeting, it will be interesting to see if there is any support for Paul Peter’s newcomer Sambuca in the opening event. The three-year-old is a son of Soft Falling Rain, who is represented by a number of his progeny at the two-day Emperors Palace National Two-Year-Old Sale which kicks off in Germiston on Thursday.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: (5) St Joseph’s Lily (1) Britannia Queen (4) Nyakasanga (8) Clifton Cougar

3rd Race: (6) Crimson God (12) Trend Master (1) Dads Roots (2) Oyster King

4th Race: (1) Miss Cap Mala (2) Mazavaroo (4) Sausalito (10) Artscape

5th Race: (4) Winter Crusade (2) Rocky Path (5) Sleepinseattle (3) Short And Sweet

6th Race: (3) Culture Trip (5) Tripple Z (1) Big Blue Marble (8) The Sands

7th Race: (3) Ficticious (6) Baahir (9) Hot August (2) Fitzwilliam

8th Race: (2) Wordyness (4) Mazari (1) Angelic Appeal (3) Berry Flambeau

9th Race: (1) Magic’s First (7) Miss Tycoon (2) Vida Amorosa (5) Emerald Bay