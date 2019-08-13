Sport

Murray to skip US Open singles after comeback loss

Scot complains of tired legs and will only play doubles

13 August 2019 - 14:18 Gene Cherry
Andy Murray (GBR) returns a shot against Richard Gasquet (FRA) during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Picture: AARON DOSTER / USA TODAY SPORTS
Andy Murray (GBR) returns a shot against Richard Gasquet (FRA) during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Picture: AARON DOSTER / USA TODAY SPORTS

Raleigh — Andy Murray announced on Monday he will not play singles at the US Open after losing in his long-awaited return from hip surgery at the Cincinnati Masters.

The Scot lost 6-4 6-4 to Richard Gasquet in his first singles match since January before saying he had turned down a wild card into the men’s draw at 2019’s final Grand Slam.

“I am not going to play US Open singles,” the 32-year-old said. “I didn’t feel I was able to make that decision before today’s match.”

He indicated, though, that he would play doubles and mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows in two weeks and left open the door for possibly playing before then.

“I may play Winston-Salem potentially,” he said of the North Carolina event, which starts in six days. “But I’ll probably look at just playing doubles and mixed doubles. That’s what I will do at the US Open.”

In his first match since the hip resurfacing surgery which he hopes will prolong his career, Murray started tentatively but improved as the game went on, even if he was always up against it after Gasquet broke his serve to start both sets.

“I don’t really know what I was expecting. I think I did okay,” he told a news conference. “I think there was a lot of things I would like to have done better in the match, but, you know, you also have to be somewhat realistic, as well, in terms of what you can expect.”

Not having played singles tennis for several months had an obvious effect, he said.

“I think physically, my legs were a little bit heavy at the end of the match in comparison to maybe what they normally would be if you played a bunch,” he said. “I was having to move quite a lot laterally, and I didn’t move forward particularly well. Like when he drop-shotted, there was a few times I didn’t even run to the ball, didn’t react to it, and that’s nothing to do with my hip.”

The former world No 1 arrived on centre court to huge cheers, recording a video of the moment as he offered a big smile. But the first serve was far from what Murray and the crowd — particularly the fan waving the Scotland flag — wanted.

A two-time winner of the tournament, Murray double-faulted and Frenchman Gasquet, who returned himself in May from groin problems, was quickly 2-0 up. Murray then seemed to find himself.

The Briton, moving better, won three consecutive games, including a break of serve, to go ahead 3-2. But Gasquet, 33, won the next three games to move ahead 5-3 and into position to take the opener.

Murray played much better in the second set and had a break point to get back on serve at 2-2. But Gasquet never let go of his early break and eventually went up 4-2.

 A focused Nick Kyrgios later defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 6-4 in their first-round duel under the lights. The unpredictable Australian bowed for the crowd after an impressive backhand stab volley gave him a 4-2 lead in the second set but he was otherwise business-like in the win.

Kyrgios, who won the Citi Open last week, said he was ready to build on that success after he was eliminated in the first round of the Rogers Cup on Tuesday after an argument with the chair umpire.

“I’m super happy with that week but I’m trying to build on it,” Kyrgios said of winning the title in Washington. “It was an amazing week, awesome memories. I’m trying to create more things like that.”

Next up for Kyrgios is a first career meeting with eighth seed Karen Khachanov in the second round on Wednesday.

Earlier, Marin Cilic became the first seed to fall when he was eliminated by Radu Albot of Moldova 6-4 7-6(6), while Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic upset Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime 6-3 6-3.

American Sam Querrey and Japan’s Yodhihito Nishioka were also winners, Querrey outlasting France’s Pierre-Hughues Herbert 7-6(2) 7-6(1) and Nishioka defeated Australian Jordan Thompson 7-5 5-7 6-4.

World No 2 Rafa Nadal, the second seed, withdrew overnight, citing fatigue after winning his fifth Rogers Cup title on Sunday. 

Reuters

Rafael Nadal dominates Danii Medvedev in Montreal for 35th Masters title

Spanish master disposes of Russian in just 70 minutes
Sport
1 day ago

Murray ready to go it alone in Cincinnati

Scot to play singles for first time in seven months
Sport
1 day ago

Nick Kyrgios reverts to type with towel tantrum in Montreal

Red mist descends as Australian erupts over his request for a white towel
Sport
6 days ago

Lack of love fuels Novak Djokovic’s desire to be top dog

Wimbledon champion hopes one day to hear the same chants Federer receives
Sport
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Serena Williams in ‘good place and pain-free’ at Wimbledon, says coach

Sport / Other Sport

Williams survives Riske business to reach Wimbledon semis

Sport / Other Sport

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal aim for world attendance record in Cape Town

Sport / Other Sport

Next-big-thing Reilly Opelka blasts past Stan Wawrinka

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.