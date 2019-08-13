Ferraris to get his chance with Tarry stable in new season

Similar to 21-year-old Daniel James debuting for Manchester United last Sunday, another youngster, 17-year-old jockey Luke Ferraris, will get an early career boost by riding for Sean Tarry in the new season.

Tarry, who on Tuesday night received the Champion trainer award at a banquet at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, stressed that Ferraris would get his chance, “but he’ll be in the pool of riders from which I can choose from”.

“Luke is a promising youngster and looks to have a bright future. However, several jockeys have been doing well for the stable lately, including Raymond Danielson and Kabelo Matsunyane,” said Tarry.

Young Ferraris, whose father, David, has been training in Hong Kong since 2003 and whose grandfather is legendary trainer Ormond Ferraris, enjoyed an outstanding 2018/2019 season riding 81 winners. He finished in 11th place in the national jockeys log.

Champion owner Chris van Niekerk, Tarry’s chief patron, revealed on Tuesday night that he had received a message from David Ferraris. “He said how appreciative he was that Sean was going to give Luke a chance in the new season.”

The scramble for rides at the Tarry stable has arisen as a result of champion jockey Lyle Hewitson relocating to Hong Kong. Given the ongoing strife in the former British colony, one wonders whether the 22-year-old boarded the plane with a bullet-proof jacket!

It was “hats off” to Tarry and Van Niekerk at Tuesday night’s banquet — Tarry ended the campaign with stake earnings of over R30.7m, while Van Niekerk picked up the owners trophy for the second time, having amassed over R15m in stake winnings.

The Leading Breeders award went to the Wilgerbosdrift/Mauritzfontein operation, with their runners earning over R29.8m in stakes. This figure is R5m more than second-placed Klawervlei Stud, with Summerhill taking third spot.

Despite his sensational withdrawal from the Vodacom July, Mike de Kock’s three-year-old Hawwaam was the biggest earner for Wilgerbosdrift/Mauritzfontein, with over R5.6m.

Interestingly, this total is R500,000 more than July victor Do It Again, trained by Justin Snaith and bred at Northfields Stud. The four-year-old’s earnings for last season were R5.1m.

Meanwhile, auctioneers Steve Davis, Graeme Hawkins and Andrew Miller will be on the rostrum for the Emperors Palace National Two-Year-Old Sale, which takes place at the TBA complex in Germiston on Thursday and Friday (August 15-16).

A total of 220 lots will come under the hammer on Thursday and there should be plenty of interest in the Dynasty colt, named Al Diablo, who has been consigned by Maine Chance Farms.

Deceased stallion Soft Falling Rain is represented by 14 of his progeny on the two-day sale and both Lot 3, offered by Cheveley Stud, and Lot 46, offered by Wilgerbosdrift, should prove popular.

Varsfontein Stud invariably name their horses extremely well and this is again the case with Lot 77, a son of Judpot out of the mare Caughtintheslips. Previous offspring have been named Quick Single, Wicket Maiden and Caughtinthedeep, and the latest has been called The Chinaman.

Vercingetorix, a son of Silvano, has made a bright start to his stallion career and auctioneer Davis should be kept busy with Lot 79 — a colt consigned by Ambiance Stud.

Davis will also be selling Lot 123 — a colt by Soft Falling Rain who is one of nine two-year-olds consigned by the Gauteng-based Heversham Park Farm.