Sport

Murray ready to go it alone in Cincinnati

Scot to play singles for first time in seven months

12 August 2019 - 14:01 Gene Cherry
Britain's Andy Murray in action during his second round mixed doubles match against France's Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo of the U.S. Picture: REUTERS / ANDREW COULDRIDGE
Britain's Andy Murray in action during his second round mixed doubles match against France's Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo of the U.S. Picture: REUTERS / ANDREW COULDRIDGE

Raleigh — Andy Murray has sharpened his game on the practice courts with some of the best players in the world but the Scot says now is the time to really test himself with a return to singles action at the Cincinnati Masters.

Murray had hip resurfacing surgery in January in a bid to salvage his career and eased himself back into competitive action in doubles play. The 32-year-old is now ready to go it alone and faced Frenchman Richard Gasquet on Monday in what will be his first singles match since losing in the Australian Open first round to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut seven months ago.

“The performances against top singles players in practices have been good,” said the three-time Grand Slam winner, whose world ranking has slipped to No 325. “But at some stage you have to take the step to try and play. The quickest way to get up to speed is by being on the practice and match court with top players,” he said.

Now with a metal covering on part of his hip, Murray says he is pain-free but knows it will take time to regain his agility and movement around the court.

“I’m not expecting to move as well I used to, but I think I can move better than I am now,” he said at a news conference. “That will take some time since I only started playing singles a couple of weeks ago.

“When you’re playing at the highest level against the best players, they hit the ball big and that takes some time to get used to.”

Murray said he taken inspiration from doubles player Bob Bryan, who made a successful return from hip surgery.

“I probably would have had the operation regardless,” he said. “But I’m not sure I would have tried to play if I hadn’t seen what he had done and heard everything he told me about. He’s been brilliant.”

Murray returned to doubles play in June, winning the Queen’s Club title with partner Feliciano Lopez, who he also partnered to the last 16 in Montreal last week and will team up with again in Cincinnati.

Murray, who also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon, would go against fourth seed Dominic Thiem in the second round if he gets by Gasquet.

“You realise getting back to singles is a hard thing to do because you’re at the mercy of the draws a lot of the time,” Murray said. “I’ll just deal with it as it comes, but hopefully it makes for some exciting early rounds.”

Reuters

Nick Kyrgios reverts to type with towel tantrum in Montreal

Red mist descends as Australian erupts over his request for a white towel
Sport
4 days ago

Lack of love fuels Novak Djokovic’s desire to be top dog

Wimbledon champion hopes one day to hear the same chants Federer receives
Sport
4 weeks ago

Roger Federer joins Slam 100 club after shaky start

Swiss tennis superstar becomes the first man to record a century of singles wins at any Grand Slam
Sport
1 month ago

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal aim for world attendance record in Cape Town

The record for a tennis match is 35,681, set at an exhibition game in Brussels between Belgian Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams in 2010
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Williams survives Riske business to reach Wimbledon semis

Sport / Other Sport

Next-big-thing Reilly Opelka blasts past Stan Wawrinka

Sport / Other Sport

Roger Federer overcomes SA’s Lloyd Harris despite dropping the first set

Sport

Big Three of tennis still Majors ahead of rest

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.