Kimberley’s big day with R200,000 carrot in the main race

Kimberley’s “Big Hole” — the largest hand-dug excavation in the world — is a major tourist attraction, but there could be a bigger crowd at the nearby Flamingo Park racecourse on Saturday.

It is Kimberley’s major race day with the topliner on the nine-event card being the Racing Association Flamingo Mile which carries a gross stake of R200,000.

Considering the winner’s cheque for this 1,600m race is R125,000, it is a surprise there are only two raiders from other provinces. They are Paul Matchett’s mare Lily Starlette, who makes the trip from Gauteng, and Sao Paulo from the Eastern Cape.

Bookmakers have priced up six-year-old Seattle Skyline as the 22-10 favourite and the gelding — formerly trained by Dennis Drier — is in good form having won two of his last three starts. Wesley Marwing takes the ride and will jump from a favourable draw.

Stephanie Miller’s runners invariably do well at the Northern Cape track and her runner Icarus Flight is second favourite at 11-2. The five-year-old is 1kg better off with Seattle Skyline on their clash a fortnight ago.

Another trainer whose runners demand close scrutiny is Cliffie Miller and Phil’s Power — a six lengths winner here a month ago — looks to have a sound each-way chance. The surprise is that Marco van Rensburg, who has five rides for Miller on the card, appears to prefer stablemate Easy Peasy.

Van Rensburg does have the advantage of a good draw, whereas Muzi Yeni will have to overcome a wide barrier on Dennis Cason’s runner Brookie. Nevertheless, this seven-year-old has a low weight and must be included in exotic perms.

Another badly drawn runner is Lily Starlette and the other worry for the grey is whether she will stay the distance of 1,600m.

There is the same concern about Miller’s other runner Roquerune whose recent win came over 1,600m. The son of Var also has joint top weight of 60,5kg.

A close finish looks on the cards and perhaps a trifecta bet is the way to go. Punters could float Phil’s Power to finish in the first three with Seattle Skyline, Icarus Flight, Brookie, Easy Peasy and Sao Paulo.

The Miller-Van Rensburg partnership could be on the mark in the second race where five-year-old Profligate will jump from pole position. Miller must be frustrated that the mare is still a maiden with four seconds in her last six outings.

Perhaps Profligate will leave the maiden ranks this time although she faces a tough rival in Seraphic, the mount of Yeni.

Yeni will be disappointed not to catch Lyle Hewitson for the jockeys’ title, but he has eight booked rides on Saturday and should not return home empty-handed.

Yeni won on Tobie Spies’s sprinter Basilius at Greyville on Durban July day and the son of Potala Palace should go close in the eighth race. The four-year-old reverts to 1,000m after an unplaced recent run over 1,600m.

Nevertheless, punters should consider an each-way bet on Clinton Binda’s runner Sugoi. The four-year-old was taken out of an engagement at the Vaal on Thursday and will receive 10kg from Basilius in Saturday’s race.

Binda looks to have a bright chance of winning the first leg of the Pick 6 with the hat-trick-seeking Winter Twilight. The four-year-old should not be inconvenienced by the step up to 1,300m.

Selections

1st Race: (9) Fast Draw (11) Truth Or Dare (3) Gallagher (4) Master Of The Sea

2nd Race: (2) Profligate (3) Seraphic (1) Glacier Girl (11) Royal Splurge

3rd Race: (6) Fly North (2) My Elusive (12) So Good (3) Girl In Gold

4th Race: (5) Winter Twilight (1) Global Pursuit (2) Now And Forever (6) Trifecta

5th Race: (6) Kick Butt (1) All Of Me (9) Ruby And Roses (4) Northern Storm

6th Race: (6) Town Flyer (1) Frikkie (4) Paddington (9) Jolly Josephine

7th Race: (4) Phil's Power (9) Seattle Skyline (5) Icarus Flight (12) Brookie

8th Race: (9) Sugoi (1) Basilius (10) Singfonico (3) Our Moon Shadow

9th Race: (1) Silvan Saint (5) Private Ruler (8) Windcheater (4) Herodus