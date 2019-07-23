Sport

Benni McCarthy’s flying visit to his home in Scotland

23 July 2019 - 15:26 Mark Gleeson
Benni McCarthy. Picture: SUPPLIED
Benni McCarthy. Picture: SUPPLIED

Benni McCarthy could miss the opening match of the new season for Cape Town City because he is flying back to his home in Scotland to be present for the birth of his fifth child.

After four daughters‚ South Africans will be delighted to know a little boy is due to be born next week. And if he is a chip off the old block‚ then Bafana Bafana could be set for a boom time some two decades from now.

The baby is due any day with the plan being for McCarthy to be back on the training ground with his players towards the end of next week‚ just before they head off to Polokwane to face Baroka FC in their opening game of the season on  August 3.

McCarthy is confident he will be back in time but there is previous precedent of him racing against the clock when his daughter Lima Rose was born in 2012.

At that time McCarthy was on the books of Orlando Pirates but given time to go to Scotland‚ where he and wife Stacey have a home in Edinburgh‚ for the birth of their first child.

He flew there between matches but the baby delayed its arrival for several days‚ putting McCarthy into a panic. Eventually‚ Lima Rose arrived just hours before McCarthy was scheduled to head back to duty with the Buccaneers.

McCarthy also has three Spanish-born girls from his first marriage.

Benni McCarthy hopes for the return of former City captain Robyn Johannes

City coach worried about lack of experience in centre of defence as first game of season looms
Sport
1 week ago

Cape Town City capture Mobara from Pirates

Versatile player excited at return to Mother City 'where his heart is'
Sport
1 month ago

Benni going nowhere, says City boss

Coach has three-year contract, says club chairman
Sport
1 month ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Cheer for Bafana in Egypt at your peril

It is difficult to predict which Bafana team will pitch up at the Nations Cup
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

MARK BARNES: SA urgently needs a Domino effect of success and action

Opinion / Columnists

Milutin Sredojevic hopes Thembinkosi Lorch transfers Afcon magic with Bafana to ...

Sport / Soccer

Stuart Baxter must go‚ says Owen da Gama

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns’ forgotten man Oupa Manyisa knocking on Mosimane’s door

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.