Novak Djokovic sweeps through under keen gaze of Ivanisevic

London — Serving superbly, Novak Djokovic got the defence of his Wimbledon title off to an impressive start when he overwhelmed Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets in the first match on Centre Court on Monday.

After a few early wobbles Djokovic triumphed 6-3 7-5 6-3 as he, perhaps buoyed by the presence of new coach Goran Ivanisevic, really hit the mark with his serves.

“He’s someone I’ve always looked up to and we’ve been friends for a long time — though usually on the opposite side of the net,” Djokovic said of the 2001 champion who has come on board as part of his coaching team.

“He’s coached lots of great players, so it’s great to have him on my side. He’s going to stay for sure through the first week then we’ll see. It’s a great pleasure to have such a champion and hopefully we can have a long collaboration.”

Djokovic, 32, came into the tournament having decided not to play a grass-court warm-up event and he must have been a little edgy having lost to Kohlschreiber in straight sets on the hard courts of Indian Wells earlier in 2019.

For a man not so well known outside tennis circles, 35-year-old Kohlschreiber has a long, if not particularly distinguished, career. This Wimbledon was his 60th Grand Slam event — putting him joint-ninth in the open-era on the appearances list. It was also his 15th successive Wimbledon, but Monday’s two-hour show marked the ninth time he had failed to get past the first round.

The champion made an inauspicious start, double-faulting his first serve en route to being broken, but quickly found his feet to reel off the next four games and win the first set 6-3.

Kohlschreiber found his length with more consistency in the second and the two traded heavy blows in crowd-pleasing rallies not often seen these days on the grass. At 4-4 the German saved three break points — the last courtesy of a successful challenge — only to drop his next service game as Djokovic served out for 7-5 and a two-set lead.

The early stages of the third set were also entertainingly well-fought, with both men nailing the baseline with huge power until Djokovic really found his serving rhythm to take command and wrap up the match by taking it 6-3.

“It felt great, it’s the sacred court, the cradle of our sport and it has a special place in my heart and my career,” Djokovic said.

“Opening round matches are always tricky, he has a lot of experience and beat me this year. I know he can play good quality tennis, he takes the ball early, so it was a great test for me and all three sets were pretty close.”

Fourth seed Kevin Anderson, runner-up to Djokovic in 2018, eased into the second round beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3 6-4 6-2. Anderson will now play Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic, who registered his first win at the tournament in seven years when he defeated Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-7 (2/7) 6-2 5-7 6-2.

In the women’s event, third seed Karolina Pliskova made it through, beating China’s Zhu Lin 6-2 7-6 (7/4). Czech former world No 1 Pliskova, fresh from winning the Eastbourne title, has never got past the fourth round at Wimbledon. She will next face Olympic champion Monica Puig.

Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova, a semifinalist in 2017, caused the first big upset of the tournament when she put out 10th seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-2 6-4 in just 70 minutes. It was Sabalenka’s second successive loss in the first round.

Former French Open champion Simona Halep overcame an injury scare to make the second round with a 6-4 7-5 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Halep, seeded seven and a semifinalist in 2014, needed to have her left ankle strapped after a worrying fall on Court One. She then slipped at 2-5 down in the second set before recovering to beat her Belarus opponent who knocked out two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova at the same stage in 2018.

