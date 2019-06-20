Focus on weights and final field as July fever hots up

Trainer Justin Snaith’s Do It Again, the 2018 grade1 Vodacom Durban July winner, was allocated 60kg when the 2019 July weights were issued on Tuesday.

Eric Sands’ Sun Met winner Rainbow Bridge has 59.5kg, while the likely favourite Hawwaam, trained by Mike de Kock, will carry 56kg.

All but two of the horses featuring among the top 32 on the official Durban July log stood their ground for SA’s flagship racing event to be run over 2,200m at Greyville on July 6.

The July selection committee will now select the final 18 runners and two emergency acceptors for the R4.25m contest. The final field will be announced on June 25.

Saturday’s meeting at Scottsville features the grade3 Track N Ball Oaks and the grade3 Track and Ball Derby, both to be raced over 2,400m and in recent years open to runners of all ages.

The Oaks looks a race between De Kock’s recently acquired three-year-old filly Blossom and the year older Dynasty’s Blossom, trained by Joey Ramsden. Blossom is a daughter of former Triple Tiara winner Cherry On The Top. She has placed in several graded features and should finally break through with her own graded win here.

Geoff Woodruff elected to take on the colts and geldings in the Derby with his smart four-year-old filly Secret Potion, which shows his confidence.

She is a big runner on form, but will have to contend with Brett Crawford’s up-and-coming three-year-old Charles, a R6m yearling whose best career run so far was a close second in the grade1 Cape Derby in January. On the strength of that, he is the one to beat.

Crawford’s Dreams Are Made (race 9), opened at 9-2 when bookmakers priced up for this meeting on Thursday and represents the weekend’s best value.

Scottsville selections

Race 1: (4) Shango (8) Winter Tour (11) Impressive Duchess (7) Valiente

Race 2: (4) Tree Tumbo (5) Arizona Silk (3) Liberty Hall (2) Alibi Guy

Race 3: (2) Dancing Princess (10) Torrent (1) First Sighting (3) She’s A Crusade

Race 4: (7) Bouncing Tigger (4) Urban Oasis (5) Aristachus (11) Syx Shooter

Race 5: (1) Old Man Tyme (6) My Majestic Glory (7) Talktothestars (5) Cabo Da Cruz

Race 6: (9) Blossom (4) Dynasty’s Blossom (3) Roy’s Riveira (2) Insignis

Race 7: (9) Charles (8) Secret Potion (2) Roy Had Enough (1) Dawn Assualt

Race 8: (6) Donnan (2) Via Salaria (3) Mashari (8) Hidden Influence

Race 9: (9) Dreams Are Made (2) Someone Exciting (11) Lolita Delago (5) Steffi’s Graft