Sport

De Kock has Marcus in mind in for July

Trainer confident top jockey will ride July favourite Hawwaan

13 June 2019 - 14:07 Charl Pretorius
Anton Marcus on Hill Fifty Four wins the 2014 J&B Met at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PETER HEEGER
Anton Marcus on Hill Fifty Four wins the 2014 J&B Met at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PETER HEEGER

Top jockey Anton Marcus is in high demand for Vodacom Durban July rides and he was likened this week to the legendary Lester Piggott, who had to box cleverly before he accepted mounts for the Epson Derby.

It appears Marcus will be riding the ante-post favourite Hawwaam for Mike de Kock’s stable in favour of his other regular champion, Eric Sands’ Rainbow Bridge, though no official announcement has been made.

“I am fairly confident that Anton is going to ride Hawwaam,” said De Kock. “He hasn’t told me he is not so I am taking that as a yes. Anton takes juggling to another level but he is coming and riding work every morning like a man that is riding the horse.”

For punters, De Kock’s recent association with Marcus has proved very profitable. They had four winners together at Turffontein last Saturday, including two feature races, and the veteran rider is flying from his Durban base again to take four mounts for De Kock at the city track on Saturday.

Assistant trainer Mathew de Kock said: “We have every intention of saddling four winners again, but whether things will work out like they did last week I don’t know.”

The young De Kock said Marcus’s mount Lagertha (race 5) was the best of his quartet and also mentioned newcomer Afraad (race 4), a R2,4m National Sales purchase by recently deceased champion stallion Dynasty.

“Afraad is a bit soft still, he needs racing but he shows pace so we give him a chance.”

Wily Vaal trainer Scott Kenny has booked S’Manga Khumalo to ride his 4-year-old Lone Survivor in race 6 over 1,450m. This one is likely to start at decent odds and is the weekend’s best value bet.

Turffontein selections, Saturday

Race 1: (8) Steak and Ale (10) Vaseem (5) On My Mind (9) Tiger’s Rock

Race 2: (6) Escape To Victory (5) Diorama (8) Flaming Opal (10) Nazareth

Race 3: (3) Arabian Air (1) Crown Guardian (2) Flash Burn (7) Comaneci

Race 4: (10) Afraad (1) Orchid Street (3) Campanilla (9) Shady Affair

Race 5: (8) Lagertha (1) Britannia Queen (4) Ocean’s Pride (9) Ocean’s Charm

Race 6: (11) Lone Survivor (9) Tarsus (2) Greenwood Drive (1) Rocky Night

Race 7: (3) Silver Spectrum (1) King’s Archer (5) Private Ruler (7) Marshall Foch

Race 8: (8) Pale Lilac (4) Jamra (5) Tammany Hall (6) Fariha

Race 9: (2) Sans Regrets (1) Ruby Dancer (6) Countess Trenton (5) Frankly

Phumelela shares slide to a 15-year low amid gambling industry shake-up

The horseracing group is having a rough time, with its profit under threat by harsh new rules and a bruising battling with the public protector
Companies
2 days ago

Hewitson heads for the riches of Hong Kong

Champion is the youngest SA jockey to secure a licence in Hong Kong
Sport
6 days ago

Use of whip by jockeys limited

Racing authority sets number of strikes to 12 in a race
Sport
1 week ago

Special bit turns ‘parrot-mouth’ Vardy into a winner

Trainer Marcus finds solution to overbite problem in speciality shop
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Magnificent Derby seven for Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien

Sport / Other Sport

Sprinters set to shine at Scottville Festival

Sport

New vaccine can open way for equine exports

Sport / Other Sport

Bookies take notice of in-demand Anton Marcus

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.