Use of whip by jockeys limited

The National Horseracing Authority (NHA) has amended a rule pertaining to the use of the jockeys’ whip on horses competing in a race.

The use of the whip has been limited to 12 strikes in a race, according to what the NHA has termed, “Guideline M”, its reference to the official rule governing “crop misuse”.

The general use of the whip has been closely monitored to establish if any further amendments should be considered, the NHA said.

“Whilst the limit of 12 strikes is still above the number of strikes permitted in some racing jurisdictions, we are satisfied that the provisions of Guideline M is a step in the right direction to where it wants to be positioned in the future regarding the use of the whip.

“The use of the whip in the backhand position, while the rider’s hands are on the reins, will continue to not be counted as a strike. This happens, for example, when a jockey gives his mount a tap on the shoulder without moving his hands from the reins.”

Several fancied runners at the Vaal last Tuesday appeared to need more than a shoulder tap as they faded tamely to the dismay of punters, but trainers and jockeys have blamed the absence of a false rail for a number of poor runs.

“Without even a nominal false rail — as on Tuesday — to fan the horses out, there is bunching and resultant traffic issues and it often becomes a hit-and-miss affair, particularly for those making their run from off the pace,” reported the Sporting Post.

Good news is that there will be a false rail of 3.5m down the back straight for Thursday’s Vaal meeting, and a 3.5m spur on the bend at 600m mark. Whether punters’ fancies will bring home the bacon from a variety of weak fields, remains to be seen.

The best form horse on the programme is Paul Peter’s filly Vistula (race 4, 1,600m), who romped home at the course and distance a fortnight ago after encountering problems in the straight.

Vistula has a close rival in the form of her classy stablemate Folk Dance, but the booking of Gavin Lerena on the former suggests the stable is confident of a follow-up success.

Vaal selections, Thursday

Race 1: (11) Aqua Delta (15) Groban (16) Irrevocable Dream (10) Able Surprise

Race 2: (7) Captain’s Reward (16) Wisteria Wall (13) Belle View (14) Machali

Race 3: (9) Blackfyre (3) Favourite Model (1) Jenga (10 ) Carry Me Carrie

Race 4: (3) Vistula (2) Folk Dance (8) Saints Alive (4) Carioca

Race 5: (4) Emerald Bay (5) Western Dance (2) Emily Hobhouse (11) Power Of Love

Race 6: (8) Kurt’s Approval (9) Waqaas (1) Skiminac (4) Festive Linngari

Race 7: (12) Alex The Great (15) Seventh Son (8) Rebel Renegade (10) Good Emperor

Race 8: (12) Passion Peach (5) The Sash (3) Seattle Tango (6) Sammi Moosa

Race 9: (2) Movie Magic (5) Arabian Sniper (3) Double Winner (13) Johnny Hero