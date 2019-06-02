Sport

Bafana dumped out of Cosafa Cup

02 June 2019 - 20:53 Sports Staff
Luther Singh in action at the Cosafa Cup match between South Africa and Botswana at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban, June 2 2019. Picture: ANESH DIBIKY/GALLO IMAGES
Bafana Bafana were bundled out of the Cosafa Cup by Botswana in the quarterfinals of the competition at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.

SA went down 5-4 on penalties after letting a 2-0 lead slip.

Bafana took the lead on 20 minutes when Luther Singh scored after a pass by Teboho Mokoena. Botswana attempted a comeback, but Bafana struck again on 28 minutes when Grant Margeman fired into the far corner after being teed up by Kabelo Mahlatsi.

Botswana went on the attack and on the half-hour mark Bafana keeper Reyaad Pieterse was called into action with smart saves off Joel Mogorosi and Thero Setsile.

Bafana struggled at the start of the second half, as their Southern African neighbours pushed men forward.

The Zebras halved the deficit on the hour when Lebogang Ditsele found space during a corner to head past Pieterse.

Heading into the final eight minutes, Mokoena’s dipping free-kick from outside the area forced Botswana goalie Ezekiel Morake into a finger-tip save.

Botswana sent the match to penalties when Thatayaone Ditlhokwe headed home a corner in time added on.

As both sides successfully converted their first four kicks, Mokoena failed to beat Morake, which allowed Mothusi Johnson to convert the winning kick for Botswana.

