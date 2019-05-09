Sport

Chance for work riders to strut their stuff

Veteran horseman Maree's advice is that the experienced and capable riders must go out and show what they are made of

09 May 2019 - 15:44 Charl Pretorius
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The first Work Riders Series of 2019 draws to a close at Turffontein on Saturday and Joe Gwingwizha holds a slender lead over Charles Ndlovu.

There are horseplayers who shy away from races for work riders due to the relative inexperience of the guys in the saddle but veteran horseman James Maree, who coaches work riders at his estate near Eikenhof, had some advice this week.

Maree noted: “The top four or five work riders have been riding in races every few weeks for the last 10 years. I’m talking about Gwingwizha, Ndlovu, Chamu Mabaya and Sam Mosia. They are good jockeys in their own right and I reckon if you want to have a bet on them, you can bet with confidence.

“All the other work riders are taught and corrected a few times per week, they are all capable. There are some who try to get ahead of their horses, they need to learn some patience, but we work on this aspect in every coaching session,” he said.

Even the established work riders are given refresher riding courses when needed. 

Maree said: “They are closely monitored in every contest, we make notes and we work on their skills.”

The standard of entries is perhaps a notch below what you will find at a bread-and-butter midweek meeting at the Vaal, but there are some outstanding betting prospects on exposed form.

Gwingwizha’s mount Pidgeon Rock has not raced since his eye-catching second place finish to Good Emperor in July 2018, but trainer Sean Tarry gets them well fit after a break and the log-leading rider could extend his advantage in race 2 over 1,000m.

Ndlovu has a big chance on The Russian Sailor in race 3 over 1,160m. Grant Maroun’s runner made marked improvement racing in pacifiers last time and will have them fitted again, so could post his first career win.

Three Dog Night has the best form in race 7 over 2,000m and he could be a tonic for trainer Weiho Marwing, who lost his grade1 Derby winner Samurai Warrior to a heart attack recently. Sam Mosia will be doing the riding duties.

Turffontein selections

Race 1: (10) Winter Haze (1) Miss Samurai (2) Desert Kitten (4) Kindavar

Race 2: (10) Pidgeon Rock (1) Bold Matador (3) Country Squire (2) Birthday Boy

Race 3: (3) The Russian Sailor (1) Baron Rodney (4) Written In Stone (2) Marshall Foch

Race 4: (2) Caftan (5) Wilkes County (3) Kayla’s Edge (1) Glitter Path

Race 5: (1) Flapjack (6) Uncle Tom (2) Category Four (5) Cinnabon

Race 6: (4) Three Dog Night (1) Shy The Dragon (3) Byron Bay 5) Jet Power

Race 7: (1) Shezahotti (3) Merengue (7) Await The Dawn (9) Arabian Sunrise

Race 8: (1) Brittania Queen (6) Royal Future (7) Midnight Top (13) Rose D’Ore

Veteran trainer Ferraris hands in his licence in protest

Grooms' protest the last straw for trainer who saddled first winner in 1952
Sport
1 day ago

Rank outsider Country House wins Kentucky Derby

Maximum Security becomes the first horse in the history of the race to be disqualified after crossing the line first
Sport
3 days ago

Make travel worry-free with cover for mishaps

Ensure you're covered for accidents, illnesses and emergencies
Money
4 days ago

Hawwaam won’t lack fitness in Turffontein feature

Weekend to keep all horse racing fans on the edge of their seats
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Veteran trainer Ferraris hands in his licence in protest

Sport / Other Sport

Possible drill hall clash for two July fancies

Sport

After Snaith stable warning go with Celtic Sea

Sport / Other Sport

Upsets at Turffontein put punters in the ‘poor house’

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.