Luke Ferraris bids to keep smile on grandad’s face

One of the success stories of this season has been the emergence of apprentice Luke Ferraris as an exciting jockey prospect, something that has understandably delighted his grandfather, veteran trainer Ormond Ferraris.

The 16-year-old started off his career with a double at the Vaal last April and this came at a time when his father, Hong Kong-based David Ferraris, was attending the National Yearling Sales in Germiston.

Since that memorable day, the youngest member of the Ferraris dynasty has quickly grabbed the attention of trainers and he’s in ninth place in the national jockeys log, with 53 winners this term.

At Turffontein on Wednesday — an extra meeting arranged due to last week’s abandonments — young Ferraris will be hoping to bring his grandfather’s runner, Captain Of Tortuga, home first in the sixth race, the R135,000 Egoli Mile.

A son of Captain Al out of the talented race mare Ebony Flyer, Captain Of Tortuga is bred in the purple and boasts consistent form with a win and six placings in his last seven starts.

At the time of writing, last Sunday’s impressive winner, Protea Paradise, was still in the line-up, which suggests he’s taken the exertions of that race well.

A member of the powerful Mike De Kock stable, Protea Paradise also has an outstanding pedigree being by Dynasty out of the Redoute’s Choice mare, Honorine.

Alec Laird’s runner, Drop Kick, enters calculations as this Judpot gelding looks above average and does receive four kilos from Protea Paradise and three-and-a-half from Captain Of Tortuga.

It would be no surprise to see another of Luke Ferraris’ mounts, Stalking, run well in the third race over 2,400m. After some lack-lustre displays by this expensive son of Dynasty, Ormond Ferraris made the decision to geld the three-year-old and he turned in a better effort when sixth at Wednesday’s track 11 days ago.

The blinkers go on Stalking this time and punters could be rewarded by coupling the gelding in swinger bets with The Honey Badger and Adolfo.

Trainer David Nieuwenhuizen will be disappointed if he’s not in the number one box after the seventh race — he sends out four runners from his stable and the quartet all have winning chances.

The pick could be S’manga Khumalo’s mount, African Sunbird, who has been placed in her last three outings, although Muzi Yeni should also not be far away on stablemate, Abelie.

Sean Tarry and Lyle Hewitson team up with Jetorio who is a daughter of Met winner, River Jetez. This lightly-raced four-year-old is a must for inclusion in exotic perms.

Gavin Lerena continues in hot form and, apart from Protea Paradise, his best chance of success at the meeting lies with Mighty High in the second race.

This daughter of Pathfork — trained by Johan Janse Van Vuuren — has a formline which reads three wins and two placings from five starts and this should be win number four provided the filly can beat her talented male rival, Palace Chapel.

What is interesting here is that Lerena has ridden Palace Chapel in his last three outings and was presumably offered the ride again by trainer Paul Peter. However, he has chosen Mighty High with Peter deciding to engage Luke Ferraris.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (2) Ever Fair (1) Julep (14) Satin Slipper (4) Jungle Jane

2nd Race: (3) Mighty High (1) Palace Chapel (5) Grindelwald (2) Copper Jay

3rd Race: (3) Stalking (5) The Honey Badger (1) Adolfo (2) Flapjack

4th Race: (9) Manhattan Cocktail (2) Aurora Australis (5) Baahir (7) What A Joker

5th Race: (5) Throng (3) Jubilee Line (8) Norland (6) Changing Seasons

6th Race: (2) Captain Of Tortuga (1) Protea Paradise (5) Drop Kick (3) Mazari

7th Race: (2) African Sunbird (4) Abelie (12) Jetorio (1) Flowing Gown

8th Race: (5) Powered Beauty (4) Corrido (2) Manitoba (1) Reconnaissance