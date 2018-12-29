Sport

China to punish athletic doping as criminal offence: state media

Following multiple scandals, China is now attempting to prove to the world it's serious anti-doping stance

29 December 2018 - 07:47 afp.com
Local residents during a performance ahead of the announcement of the winner city for the 2022 winter Olympics bid, at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, China. Picture: REUTERS
Local residents during a performance ahead of the announcement of the winner city for the 2022 winter Olympics bid, at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, China. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing  -  Chinese athletes who use performance-enhancing drugs will receive criminal punishments and jail terms from next year, as China cracks down on doping ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, state media reported.

China's sports administration and top judicial authority are drafting rules that would apply criminal law to doping cases, official news agency Xinhua said Friday.

Citing remarks made at a Friday meeting by Gou Zhongwen, director of China's sports administration, Xinhua said that the new anti-doping punishments will be put into effect "probably in early 2019".

"It is our will to show the world we are really serious about anti-doping, and are taking concrete measures on fight against doping," Gou said.

China's sports administration told AFP it could not confirm Xinhua's report.

Doping scandals have riddled China's international sporting record in the past decade, with some athletes stripped of Olympic gold medals.

In January 2017, three Chinese women's weightlifting gold medallists at the 2008 Beijing Olympics were disqualified and stripped of their medals for doping following a reanalysis of their drug tests.

Later that year, a Chinese doctor claimed that there had been a systematic doping programme in China during the 1980s and 1990s across a range of sports, in an interview with German media.

All medals won by Chinese athletes at major international tournaments in the last two decades of the 20th century are tainted by doping, alleged the whistleblower, Xue Yinxian.

This year, China banned several of its own athletes who were found to have used performance-enhancing drugs, as Beijing works to clean up its international sporting reputation.

In January, a Chinese speed skater was handed a two-year ban and struck off the national team ahead of the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

That same month, China's national marathon champion and Olympian Wang Jiali was banned for eight years after failing a drugs test, her second violation.

-AFP

 

Team Sky in shock withdrawal from Britain’s top cycling team

Team Sky have clocked up eight Grand Tour wins but also plunged into controversy for using special exemptions to administer drugs that can enhance ...
Sport
16 days ago

Banyana suffer big blow ahead of CAF African Women’s Championship final

Vice-captain Refiloe Jane will miss the match against Nigeria after Australian club recalls her
Sport
29 days ago

KEVIN McCALLUM: This is a story with stamina, the one on schoolboy steroids

The growing use of anabolic steroids in SA schoolboy rugby is an incredibly sad, worrying and frightening story
Opinion
1 month ago

Retired sprint legend Usain Bolt stunned by drug test call

The demand for the out-of-competition test to collect urine and blood appears to have been issued by Football Federation Australia
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Steyn’s record-breaking achievement overshadowed ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
China to punish athletic doping as criminal ...
Sport
3.
No sharing football matches at 2022 World Cup, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Here is what Steve Komphela said in his final ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Love him or hate him, José Mourinho was bad for ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Team Sky in shock withdrawal from Britain’s top cycling team
Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN McCALLUM: Lance in a tickle, Geraint in a pickle, call out the dogs!
Opinion / Columnists

Usain Bolt fumes over drug test notice
Sport

Russia-linked hackers hit Ukraine and Poland, says cybersecurity firm
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.