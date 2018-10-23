Leopards coach feeling confident

Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha believes his club can compete for a "comfortable position" this season after five years out of the top flight and produced evidence of that on Sunday in a narrow defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.

Leopards held Chiefs to a 1-1 draw after extra time but then went down on penalties in the first round of the Telkom Knockout at Soccer City.

Rookie coach Masutha will take positives out of the game to the club’s premiership campaign‚ especially for a return to Soccer City to meet Chiefs again on November 7.

Masutha is setting his sights higher than just avoiding relegation this season. "If I talk with my players about relegation‚ it will be like I don’t trust them.

"We don’t talk about that at all. We are not playing to avoid relegation," Masutha said.

"We have come here [to the premiership] to compete and I believe we can still finish in a comfortable position‚" he said.