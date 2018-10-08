Finance minister may lose his job, while emerging markets remain under pressure amid plummeting Chinese stocks
Eliminating rotten individuals in government could take a generation given the pedestrian pace of the ANC
As expropriation without compensation remains a burning political issue, the countrywide survey hopes to shed light on SA's farming sector
The DA's David Maynier says although Nene stood up to Jacob Zuma by refusing to sign off on the nuclear build plan, he displayed poor judgment by agreeing to visits with the Guptas
Small and mid-size companies do not have the resources required to comply with some of the upcoming accounting standards
Among problems for the sector are low prices forecast for strategic commodities, a contracting construction sector, restrictive regulations and high operational costs
Publication of ratios between bosses and workers and men and women could become compulsory
PwC, EY, Deloitte and KPMG often provide lucrative consultancy work to the same businesses they audit, raising concern that accountants may not be willing to challenge management of those firms
TEST
The skills needed in five years will be wholly different to those needed to adapt to new practices now
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.